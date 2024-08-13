VIDEO | Colby Covington confronts child predators, punishes them with body shots

By Curtis Calhoun - August 12, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington turned from heel to hero to help catch alleged child predators in Florida.

Colby Covington

Covington hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December. Edwards has since lost the belt to Belal Muhammad, who is expected to face Shavkat Rakhmonov or another top contender for his first title defense.

After falling short in three career UFC lineal title shots, Covington is awaiting the right opponent at the right time for his return. Ian Machado Garry is a potential option for his next fight after the two sides traded barbs and seemed destined to face off at UFC 303.

Covington, known as one of the most boisterous personalities in UFC history, has toed the line when it comes to promoting fights. He’s crossed the line in personal attacks against some of his opponents, including in the buildup to his fight with Edwards.

Outside of the Octagon and the spotlight, Covington is looking to make a difference in his community. This week, Covington took to the streets to help confront alleged child predators and stop their advances.

Colby Covington turns from heel to hero in fight against predators

Watch Covington confront alleged child predators below, in collaboration with Kick.com streamer Vitaly.

You can watch the entire stream on Vitaly’s Kick page here.

Vitaly has confronted alleged sex predators in grocery stores, malls, and other public places in recent months. The results are numerous alleged predators arrested and expected to pay heavily for their wrongdoings.

Covington has earned wins over the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Tyron Woodley during his UFC tenure. He’s hoping to potentially work his way back to another title shot with a higher activity level.

In this digital/social media age, law enforcers are utilizing new ways to catch child predators in the act. While Covington gets a lot of hate, it’s hard to deny that these recent heroics deserve to be commended.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

