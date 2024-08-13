VIDEO | Colby Covington confronts child predators, punishes them with body shots

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington turned from heel to hero to help catch alleged child predators in Florida.

Covington hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December. Edwards has since lost the belt to Belal Muhammad, who is expected to face Shavkat Rakhmonov or another top contender for his first title defense.

After falling short in three career UFC lineal title shots, Covington is awaiting the right opponent at the right time for his return. Ian Machado Garry is a potential option for his next fight after the two sides traded barbs and seemed destined to face off at UFC 303.

Covington, known as one of the most boisterous personalities in UFC history, has toed the line when it comes to promoting fights. He’s crossed the line in personal attacks against some of his opponents, including in the buildup to his fight with Edwards.

Outside of the Octagon and the spotlight, Covington is looking to make a difference in his community. This week, Covington took to the streets to help confront alleged child predators and stop their advances.