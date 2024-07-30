Colby Covington reacts after Belal Muhammad dethrones Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “He just doesn’t have that hunger anymore”

By Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Former interim welterweight title holder Colby Covington is reacting after Belal Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad

The main event at UFC 304 last Saturday night saw Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA) defeat Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) by unanimous decision to become the new UFC welterweight champion.

Although Covington didn’t watch the main event at UFC 304, that didn’t stop him for slinging ‘sh*t’ Edwards way.

In an interview with ‘Submission Radio’, Colby Covington shared he was not surprised by Leon’s loss and claims ‘Rocky‘ has lost his motivation in the cage:

“Not really, just because I know that Leon made so much money in the last fight with me, that I don’t think he’s hungry anymore. I think he’s lost his motivation. He has nothing more to fight for. What is he fighting for? He’s already achieved everything that he’s set out to do. He’s reached the top of the mountain. He’s not the type of guy that’s gonna get knocked down, get back up and fight harder. He’s a quitter. He’s shown it in the past, and you can tell he just doesn’t have that hunger anymore.”

Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) and Leon Edwards did indeed fight in December of last year at UFC 296. The outcome was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Rocky’.

Continuing, ‘Chaos’ stated Edwards belongs in the ‘prelims’:

“I don’t know what happened in the fight or how the fight went, but I could just tell you that I knew Leon wasn’t gonna be motivated. I think that’s the last we saw of him. Now Leon can go back to the prelims where he belongs.”

As far as Muhammad goes, Covington claims he’d ‘love to fight him’ (h/t MMAJunkie):

“The guy’s a f*cking p*ssy. The only time that (Belal Muhammad) wanted to fight me was when I already had a title fight signed, sealed and delivered. That’s the only time he’s wanted to fight me, otherwise he’s never said my name because he’s a little b*tch. He knows what I would do to him. If I cross paths with him, he won’t be champion anymore. He won’t be a man anymore. I will take his man card. … I’d love to fight him. I hope that fight happens. I’ll do whatever it takes to get to that.”

What do you make of Covington’s comments concerning Edwards? Would you like to see the new champion, ‘Remember the Name’, get in the cage with Colby Covington?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

