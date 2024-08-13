Muhammad Mokaev hints he has signed a new deal after UFC release

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev has found a new home after the promotion opted to part ways.

Mokaev defeated Manel Kape by unanimous decision in what turned out to be his UFC finale at UFC 304 last month. Immediately after the event, UFC CEO Dana White expressed disinterest in re-signing Mokaev and encouraged the PFL to take a look at the unbeaten free agent.

The direct reasoning behind Mokaev’s UFC release isn’t crystal clear, as of this writing, but White has hinted that he’s proven to be a difficult person to work with, according to the matchmakers. Mokaev also got into a pair of fight week altercations with Kape in Manchester that nearly scratched the bout altogether.

Mokaev has since offered the UFC an unpaid fight to get back on good terms with the promotion. But, whether it’s the UFC or elsewhere, he recently signed the dotted line for his next chapter.