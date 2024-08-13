Muhammad Mokaev hints he has signed a new deal after UFC release

By Curtis Calhoun - August 12, 2024

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev has found a new home after the promotion opted to part ways.

Muhammad Mokaev, UFC Vegas 87, Results, UFC

Mokaev defeated Manel Kape by unanimous decision in what turned out to be his UFC finale at UFC 304 last month. Immediately after the event, UFC CEO Dana White expressed disinterest in re-signing Mokaev and encouraged the PFL to take a look at the unbeaten free agent.

The direct reasoning behind Mokaev’s UFC release isn’t crystal clear, as of this writing, but White has hinted that he’s proven to be a difficult person to work with, according to the matchmakers. Mokaev also got into a pair of fight week altercations with Kape in Manchester that nearly scratched the bout altogether.

Mokaev has since offered the UFC an unpaid fight to get back on good terms with the promotion. But, whether it’s the UFC or elsewhere, he recently signed the dotted line for his next chapter.

Is Muhammad Mokaev nearing his MMA return?

In a recent tweet, Mokaev seemed to hint at the conclusion of his free agency.

“Signed,” Mokaev tweeted Monday.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain what promotion has signed Mokaev, or if the UFC has pivoted on its stance. We’ll update you on this developing story as details surface.

Mokaev surged up the UFC flyweight rankings after making his promotional debut in 2022. He defeated Cody Durden by first-round submission for a victorious first appearance in the Octagon.

Mokaev went on to defeat the likes of Charles Johnson, Malcolm Gordon, and former title challenger Tim Elliott on his way up the rankings. Before the victory over Kape, he defeated Alex Perez by unanimous decision in March.

At 24 years old, Mokaev is not even close to his physical prime. Whichever promotion clinches the rights to Mokaev’s next fights will be getting an impressive talent at the perfect time.

