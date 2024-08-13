Darren Till explodes at online troll after questioning possible UFC return: “How f***ing stupid do you feel?”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till didn’t let an online troll go unaddressed in questioning why the promotion would re-sign him.
Till parted ways with the UFC just a few months after a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282. On his way out of the UFC, Till lost five of his last six fights, with the last win coming against Kelvin Gastelum by split decision at UFC 244.
Since being granted his UFC release, Till recently made his exhibition boxing debut in a TKO win over Muhammad Mutie last month. He’s transfixed on another combat sports return by year’s end, potentially in the boxing ring.
Till isn’t ruling out an eventual UFC return. After one social media follower dismissed his case for a return to the UFC, Till didn’t hold back.
Darren Till drops the mic on online troll
In a recent tweet, Till responded furiously to an online troll.
— DT (@darrentill2) August 12, 2024
“Oh have you spoke to Dana [White]?” Till said. “Shit my bad. The conversation me and him had a few months ago about me returning must of been a lie. Sorry mate. Forgot you knew that they won’t sign me again. Just tell me one thing though. How fucking stupid do you feel right now knowing you are a dumb motherfuker saying things without substance?”
Before his recent UFC losing skid, Till’s rise was unprecedented in the UFC welterweight division. A little loss to Tyron Woodley came after wins against the likes of Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone.
Till has been linked to a potential Bare Knuckle FC fight against Mike Perry, but talks haven’t materialized a booking. Perry lost to Jake Paul in a professional boxing match last month.
The 31-year-old Till is in his physical prime and envisions an eventual UFC comeback. For now, he’s focused on continuing his positive momentum outside of the Octagon.