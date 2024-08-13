Darren Till explodes at online troll after questioning possible UFC return: “How f***ing stupid do you feel?”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till didn’t let an online troll go unaddressed in questioning why the promotion would re-sign him.

Till parted ways with the UFC just a few months after a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282. On his way out of the UFC, Till lost five of his last six fights, with the last win coming against Kelvin Gastelum by split decision at UFC 244.

Since being granted his UFC release, Till recently made his exhibition boxing debut in a TKO win over Muhammad Mutie last month. He’s transfixed on another combat sports return by year’s end, potentially in the boxing ring.

Till isn’t ruling out an eventual UFC return. After one social media follower dismissed his case for a return to the UFC, Till didn’t hold back.