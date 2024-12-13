Joaquin Buckley expects to leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov for title shot with KO win over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

By Cole Shelton - December 12, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he could get the next welterweight title shot.

Joaquin Buckley

Buckley is set to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday against Colby Covington in an intriguing welterweight bout. The winner of the fight will be right in the title picture, but Buckley thinks if he KO’s Covington in impressive fashion, he can leapfrog Rakhmonov for the next title shot.

“I feel like I’m leapfrogging over Shavkat, I feel like he’s injury-prone, too. I feel like he’s always getting injured, something’s always wrong with him. So, he might not even show up to the fight. And, it might just be me and Belal next year,” Buckley said at UFC Tampa media day. “But yet again, the performance has got to speak first. I can’t just go out there and get my hand raised by a split decision. Then I don’t want it. But if I go out there and do what I know I can do, get the Knockout of the Year, then yeah, I’m taking my belt.”

Although Joaquin Buckley does think he can leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov, it does appear the undefeated contender is next for Muhammad. Rakhmonov beat Ian Machado Garry by decision at UFC 310 in a good performance, but one Buckley wasn’t a fan of.

But, even if Buckley doesn’t get the next title shot, if he does KO win over Covington, it would be a statement-making performance. It would also put him in the title picture.

Joaquin Buckley believes Belal Muhamad beats Shavkat Rakhmonov

With all signs pointing to Rakhmonov getting the next title shot, Buckley will be paying close attention to that fight with Muhammad.

It’s an intriguing matchup. But, after Rakhmonov had a competitive fight Garry, Buckley thinks Muhammad will win, and could do so by stoppage.

“I’m going with Belal,” Buckley said. “Not only am I going with Belal, I think Belal can get a finish in this one via submission.”

Buckley is 20-6 as a pro and is a perfect 5-0 since dropping down to welterweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joaquin Buckley Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

