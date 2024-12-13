Joaquin Buckley expects to leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov for title shot with KO win over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Joaquin Buckley believes he could get the next welterweight title shot.

Buckley is set to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday against Colby Covington in an intriguing welterweight bout. The winner of the fight will be right in the title picture, but Buckley thinks if he KO’s Covington in impressive fashion, he can leapfrog Rakhmonov for the next title shot.

“I feel like I’m leapfrogging over Shavkat, I feel like he’s injury-prone, too. I feel like he’s always getting injured, something’s always wrong with him. So, he might not even show up to the fight. And, it might just be me and Belal next year,” Buckley said at UFC Tampa media day. “But yet again, the performance has got to speak first. I can’t just go out there and get my hand raised by a split decision. Then I don’t want it. But if I go out there and do what I know I can do, get the Knockout of the Year, then yeah, I’m taking my belt.”

Although Joaquin Buckley does think he can leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov, it does appear the undefeated contender is next for Muhammad. Rakhmonov beat Ian Machado Garry by decision at UFC 310 in a good performance, but one Buckley wasn’t a fan of.

But, even if Buckley doesn’t get the next title shot, if he does KO win over Covington, it would be a statement-making performance. It would also put him in the title picture.