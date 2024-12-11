Dustin Poirier intrigued with Ilia Topuria’s potential move to lightweight

Is Ilia Topuria vs. Dustin Poirier possible?

Although he hasn’t called out Topuria, Poirier appeared to be lurking ‘X’ and retweeted a fan’s request to think about fighting Topuria if he were to move up.

Here is what the fan tweeted:

“Hear me out… If Ilia wants to move up to LW do Ilia Topuria vs Dustin Poirier,” McGlinge tweeted.

Although the account is lesser-known, Poirier tended to agree, as did the fans who interacted with the post.

Poirier has been with the UFC for over 15 years, competing against some of the best the sport has to offer. Whether that’s Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Poirier’s whos-who resume is a run that will arguably never be topped again.

Poirier lost to Makhachev in June, falling to 0-3 undisputed UFC title fights. The other two came against Charles Oliveira in December 2021 and Nurmagomedov in September 2020.

If Poirier were to return to the UFC, it would be a bookend to a career that helped revolutionize the lighter-weight divisions and put Louisiana MMA on the map.

For now, whatever Poirier decides to do remains to be seen. However, the fans have spoken and it’s clear they want to see “The Diamond” continue to compete, even if it is one more time.

The UFC, nor CEO Dana White, have acknowledged the tweet at press time.

The UFC ends its 2024 schedule with a Fight Night from Tampa, Fla., headlined by a welterweight main event Saturday between Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley.

Should Dustin Poirier return to the UFC?