Colby Covington targets “legacy fight” against former UFC titleholder: “Let’s see if you’re all talk!”

Colby Covington has apparently moved on from a fight with Ian Garry in favor of a potential welterweight newcomer.

Covington is looking to get back on track after a loss to UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in December at UFC 296. During his promotional tenure, he has lost three lineal UFC title fights, including two previous matchups with Kamaru Usman.

Covington still covets UFC gold before he eventually decides to walk away from MMA. He remains confident of his position in the welterweight title picture and has been linked to a possible fight with Garry later this summer.

But, the fight talks with Garry have stalled, and the UFC has yet to announce both welterweights’ next fights. If the Garry fight is gone, Covington has a fan favorite in mind for his next Octagon assignment.