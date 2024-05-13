Colby Covington targets “legacy fight” against former UFC titleholder: “Let’s see if you’re all talk!”
Colby Covington has apparently moved on from a fight with Ian Garry in favor of a potential welterweight newcomer.
Covington is looking to get back on track after a loss to UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in December at UFC 296. During his promotional tenure, he has lost three lineal UFC title fights, including two previous matchups with Kamaru Usman.
Covington still covets UFC gold before he eventually decides to walk away from MMA. He remains confident of his position in the welterweight title picture and has been linked to a possible fight with Garry later this summer.
But, the fight talks with Garry have stalled, and the UFC has yet to announce both welterweights’ next fights. If the Garry fight is gone, Covington has a fan favorite in mind for his next Octagon assignment.
Colby Covington willing to welcome Charles Oliveira to 170lbs
In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington called out Charles Oliveira for a future clash.
“I want legacy fights. I think a guy like Charles Oliveira makes sense,” Covington said. “He was out there saying the other day that he wants to come up to welterweight. Charles Oliveira you want this fight, you want to really come up to welterweight? Let’s see if you’re about it or if you’re just talk.”
Oliveira has floated around the concept of moving up to welterweight after a loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. But, he also remains firmly in the lightweight title mix if he decides to stay at 155lbs.
Before the loss to Tsarukyan, Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. He was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 before withdrawing on short notice due to a serious facial laceration.
If the Garry fight is officially off the table, a Covington vs. Oliveira fight would be an intriguing stylistic matchup. But, it remains to be seen what both UFC stars will do for their next Octagon appearances.
