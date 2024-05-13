Joaquin Buckley reacts to Conor McGregor’s radio silence after bizarre UFC St. Louis callout: ‘Thought he’d stand on business’

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley is surprised at Conor McGregor’s apparent dismissal of his recent post-fight callout.

Buckley’s rise up the welterweight rankings continued with a dominant win against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC St. Louis on Saturday. He has won four fights in a row since making the full-time move back down to welterweight and is knocking on the door of the title picture.

Instead of calling out a top welterweight contender, Buckley used his post-fight mic time to call out McGregor. The former two-division titleholder will return to welterweight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Buckley’s callout has been roasted by fellow fighters, pundits, and fans since UFC St. Louis. It was a shaky post-fight callout for Buckley, and many have questioned his decision.

As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t addressed Buckley’s callout, and the UFC St. Louis victor is dumbfounded by the silence.