Joaquin Buckley reacts to Conor McGregor’s radio silence after bizarre UFC St. Louis callout: ‘Thought he’d stand on business’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 13, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley is surprised at Conor McGregor’s apparent dismissal of his recent post-fight callout.

Joaquin Buckley, Conor McGregor

Buckley’s rise up the welterweight rankings continued with a dominant win against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC St. Louis on Saturday. He has won four fights in a row since making the full-time move back down to welterweight and is knocking on the door of the title picture.

Instead of calling out a top welterweight contender, Buckley used his post-fight mic time to call out McGregor. The former two-division titleholder will return to welterweight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Buckley’s callout has been roasted by fellow fighters, pundits, and fans since UFC St. Louis. It was a shaky post-fight callout for Buckley, and many have questioned his decision.

As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t addressed Buckley’s callout, and the UFC St. Louis victor is dumbfounded by the silence.

Joaquin Buckley questions Conor McGregor for non-response to callout

In a recent post-fight tweet, Buckley doubled down on his McGregor callout.

“No response from [Conor McGregor],” Buckley tweeted. “Thought my man would stand on business abut the McGregor name but I guess that long long line of McHoes continues on. I hope McJr can end that hoe curse that runs in the McGregors name.”

Luckily for Buckley, UFC welterweight mainstay Gilbert Burns has accepted his press conference callout. Burns fell to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 in March.

McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the cage against Chandler after their time as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. This will be McGregor’s first fight in nearly three full years, since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Buckley’s decision to move from middleweight down to welterweight has resulted in green pastures. He’s defeated Vicente Luque, Alex Morono, and André Fialho during his ongoing win streak.

If Buckley remains transfixed on a McGregor clash, it appears he’ll need to do more to attract the UFC superstar’s attention. A few more victories in the welterweight division might do the trick.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Joaquin Buckley UFC

