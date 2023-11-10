Belal Muhammad rooting for Leon Edwards to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 296: “I want Leon for my legacy”

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad is rooting for Leon Edwards against Colby Covington.

‘Rocky’ and ‘Chaos’ are currently slated to clash at UFC 296 in December. For both men, the fight will be an important one, as it will be Colby Covington’s first since last March. Meanwhile, Leon Edwards is coming off a decision win over Kamaru Usman in March, his first title defense.

A man who has a vested interest in the UFC 296 main event is Belal Muhammad. In April, the welterweight defeated Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision, earning a title shot. While he hoped for an instant title bid against Leon Edwards, the nod instead went to Colby Covington.

During a recent interview with UFC on TNT Sports, Belal Muhammad was asked about the bout. There, he admitted that he was rooting for Leon Edwards to defeat Colby Covington next month. While a build with ‘Chaos’ would be funny, he has unfinished business with ‘Rocky’.

“I want Leon, for my legacy, to be considered one of the best ever,” Belal Muhammad stated in the interview, previewing Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington. “To beat him who just beat Usman twice — who people thought was the best welterweight ever — so, I go out there and beat him, he has the longest winning streak and I have the second longest winning streak, so that’s the one I want.” (h/t MMA Mania)

He continued, “Colby would be a funner buildup because he’s gonna trash talk and I always wanted to slap him for the last 10 years. But, Leon would mean more to my career.”

What do you make of these comments from Belal Muhammad? Who do you got in the UFC 296 main event? Colby Covington or Leon Edwards?