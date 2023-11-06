Jorge Masvidal vows he and Colby Covington are going to “see each other” again: “It’s going to be fun”

Jorge Masvidal says he and Colby Covington are going to see one another again, whether it’s in a cage or on the street.

On Monday, Masvidal pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and agreed to pay the court fees associated with the case in a plea deal where prosecutors dropped the felony charges. The result will be no jail time for Masvidal for his alleged attack on Covington at a Miami steakhouse.

After putting the case being behind him, Jorge Masvidal went on The MMA Hour and vowed he would see Colby Covington again. Of course, the two fought at UFC 272 in March of 2022 when Covington who a unanimous decision in a one-sided fight.

However, since then, the rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington has only increased, and ‘Gamebred’ vows to knock the rest of Covington’s teeth out the next time they meet.

“I don’t know when, but me and Colby are going to see each other at some point,” Masvidal said. “Whether it’s in a f****** cage, or I don’t know where the f*** it’s going to be, but we’re going to see each other for him lying on my name, for him f****** pressing charges, for everything that he’s f****** done, we are going to see each other. And it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be interesting. I’m going to knock the rest of his f****** teeth out. I got to knock two of his f****** fake-ass teeth out.

“Three felonies and a misdemeanor! F*** you, motherf*****. You piece of s***. You know with three felonies I never could have had a job again. Look, I was scared for my life,” Masvidal continued.

As of right now, Jorge Masvidal is still retired but has talked about returning next year in boxing. Masvidal ended his UFC career on a four-fight losing streak and last fought in April of this year when he lost to Gilbert Burns by decision.