UFC Tampa Results: Joaquin Buckley stops Colby Covington (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Tampa results, including the welterweight main event between Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington.

Buckley (23-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over former title challenger Stephen Thompson this past October in Salt Lake City. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 9-1 over his past ten Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in a fight for the welterweight title at UFC 296 last December. Prior to that setback, the former interim welterweight champion was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Round one of the UFC Tampa main event begins and Colby Covington partially lands a head kick. Joaquin Buckley looks to find his way inside. He lands a right hand to the body. Covington with a jab that falls short. Buckley blitzes but can’t connect. ‘Chaos’ with a jab to the body. ‘New Mansa’ with a leg kick and then a left hook that lands. Covington shoots for a takedown but it is not there. The former interim champ is bleeding under his right eye. Buckley comes forward with a 1-2. He goes upstairs with a high kick that partially lands. Another good combination from Buckley. Colby Covington answers with a jab and then a low kick. Another jab from ‘Chaos’. He tries a high kick, but it does not find the mark. Joaquin Buckley replies with a nice 1-2. Colby Covington forces his opponent against the cage. He drops for a single leg but can’t get it. Buckley sprawls and gets back to distance. Big shots now from ‘New Mansa’. Covington is bloodied up. He misses with a high kick. Buckley drops him with a right and then lands a follow up shot as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Tampa main event begins and Colby Covington lands a jab and then a kick to the body. He is applying a lot of pressure this round. He shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. Joaquin Buckley breaks free and lands a nice right hand on the break. Good hooks from both men in the pocket. Buckley with a follow up right hook to the body. Covington shoots in for a takedown. He presses Buckley against the cage and lands a much-needed takedown. He immediately passes to side control. Buckley gets back to half guard, but Colby has him pinned now. ‘Chaos’ moves to side control, but Joaquin Buckley gets back to his feet and is now on the attack. Colby avoids and throws out a 1-2. Buckley with a left hook. One minute remains in the second round. Colby with a low kick. Buckley answers with one of his own. Covington with a good 1-2 and then another. Buckley answers with a solid jab. He misses with a left hook to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Tampa main event begins and Colby Covington immediately looks for a takedown. It is not there. ‘Chaos’ continues to apply early pressure. He lands a hard body kick. ‘New Mansa’ answers with a jab and then a right hand. Colby looks for a takedown but he can’t get it. Buckley ends up on top, but Covington scrambles and gets back up. Joaquin Buckley with a hard 1-2. Colby is bleeding badly now. A hard jab from Buckley. Colby shoots but ends up on his back. He scrambles and dives on a single leg. Buckley is defending well. He looks for a triangle choke. Colby Covington escapes and winds up in top position. ‘Chaos’ with some decent ground and pound now. One minute remains in the third round. Covington continues to work some short shots. Buckley looks to wall walk and does. He’s back up with 40 seconds remaining. Colby still has him pinned against the cage. Buckley breaks free and the referee steps in to check Colby’s cut. The referee waves off the fight.

Due to a Doctor's Stoppage Joaquin Buckley wins by TKO.#UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/rj6iEjNFkK — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2024

Official UFC Tampa Results: Joaquin Buckley def. Colby Covington via TKO in Round 3

