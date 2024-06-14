Michael Chandler issues statement after Conor McGregor is forced to withdraw from UFC 303: “He was always the highest risk”

By Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

Michael Chandler has issued a statement following the announcement that Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from UFC 303.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler

It was just last night, Thursday, June 13th that UFC CEO Dana White announced the much-anticipated welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was off for UFC 303.

UFC 303 is taking place on Saturday, January 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card was to feature McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs. Chandler (23-8 MMA). That fight has now been cancelled as the Irishman had to withdraw due to injury.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘,’MegaFit Meals’ released a statement in collaboration with Michael Chandler stating:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MEGAFIT MEALS (@megafitmeals)

“@thenotoriousmma was never the safe bet as an opponent, he was always the highest risk. Maybe the highest reward… but the biggest opportunity. There is no right or wrong in business… you only take risk to grow, or remain comfortable where you are.
Embrace the uncertainty.
Seek the opportunity.
Take calculated risk…
That’s what Michael Chandler does.”

“And if it doesn’t go as planned… redirect the course to something even more great.”

“Our respect to the man who represents the fight world better than anyone we’ve ever known. NO FEAR. NO LIMITS. NO EXCUSES.”

“Make hard work your passion – who cares who’s on the other side of the punch 👊”

The newly announced main event for UFC 303 will feature a rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) and Jiri Prochazka (30-4 MMA).

The two previously met in November of 2023 at UFC 295 where it was ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘BJP’ by TKO.

Are you disappointed that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off for UFC 303?

Do you believe Pereira can defeat ‘JP’ a second time and retain his light heavyweight belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

