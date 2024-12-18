Colby Covington falls three places in UFC welterweight rankings after latest loss

UFC star Colby Covington has fallen in the welterweight rankings following his defeat to Joaquin Buckley last weekend.

As we all know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure. He has done and said a lot of things to wind people up over the years and for the most part, it’s worked. Well, at the very least, it’s worked in the sense that a lot of people in the mixed martial arts community can’t stand him. Still, he manages to get big fights on a fairly regular basis.

‘Chaos’ returned to the cage last Saturday night at UFC Tampa. In the main event, he went up against in-form Joaquin Buckley. Unfortunately for Covington, he was largely dominated in the fight with Buckley eventually picking up a TKO win as a result of a doctor stoppage.

Ever since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for Colby. As per the UFC.com rankings, he isn’t likely to be getting anywhere near a title shot anytime soon.