Colby Covington falls three places in UFC welterweight rankings after latest loss

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has fallen in the welterweight rankings following his defeat to Joaquin Buckley last weekend.

Colby Covington

As we all know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure. He has done and said a lot of things to wind people up over the years and for the most part, it’s worked. Well, at the very least, it’s worked in the sense that a lot of people in the mixed martial arts community can’t stand him. Still, he manages to get big fights on a fairly regular basis.

RELATED: What’s next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?

‘Chaos’ returned to the cage last Saturday night at UFC Tampa. In the main event, he went up against in-form Joaquin Buckley. Unfortunately for Covington, he was largely dominated in the fight with Buckley eventually picking up a TKO win as a result of a doctor stoppage.

Ever since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for Colby. As per the UFC.com rankings, he isn’t likely to be getting anywhere near a title shot anytime soon.

Covington drops in the rankings

In the latest set of rankings updates, Colby Covington has fallen three spots to #9 at welterweight. In contrast, Joaquin Buckley has been able to make his way up to #6 – rising three places in the process. The other big riser was Manel Kape who also went up three places to #6 following his victory.

Covington himself has made it clear that he has no immediate plans to retire. Alas, if he wants to get back to the big dance, he needs another win – and he needs it sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Colby Covington falling to #9 in the UFC welterweight rankings? Is there a world in which he is able to get back to a title shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024
Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

What's next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

The UFC ended the 2024 year with a solid Fight Night card in Tampa, Florida, which saw Joaquin Buckley take on Colby Covington in the main event.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.

Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington "bleed and suffer" at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was glad to see Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor: "I'm not interested in fighting a rapist"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has no interest in facing Conor McGregor.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards

Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in UFC London main event in March: "It makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024
Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor reveals he's agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: "I will then seek my return"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov maps out final fights of Henry Cejudo's UFC career: 'I'm going to talk with Dana'

BJ Penn Staff - December 17, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he knows how Henry Cejudo should conclude his hall of fame-worthy UFC career.

Colby Covington
UFC

UFC legend thinks Colby Covington's trash talk has carried him for years, but time may have run out following UFC Tampa

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

One former UFC bruiser believes Colby Covington’s gift of gab has carried him long enough.

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tasrukyan
UFC

Islam Makhachev predicts finish over Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 rematch: 'I know everything what he can do'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Islam Makhachev believes he will score a finish over Arman Tsarukyan in their scheduled rematch.