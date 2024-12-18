Colby Covington falls three places in UFC welterweight rankings after latest loss
UFC star Colby Covington has fallen in the welterweight rankings following his defeat to Joaquin Buckley last weekend.
As we all know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure. He has done and said a lot of things to wind people up over the years and for the most part, it’s worked. Well, at the very least, it’s worked in the sense that a lot of people in the mixed martial arts community can’t stand him. Still, he manages to get big fights on a fairly regular basis.
‘Chaos’ returned to the cage last Saturday night at UFC Tampa. In the main event, he went up against in-form Joaquin Buckley. Unfortunately for Covington, he was largely dominated in the fight with Buckley eventually picking up a TKO win as a result of a doctor stoppage.
Ever since then, fans have been wondering what could be next for Colby. As per the UFC.com rankings, he isn’t likely to be getting anywhere near a title shot anytime soon.
🇺🇸 Colby Covington se DESPLOMA en los rankings de peso wélter 🪜📉 mientras Joaquin Buckley se ACOMODA bien arriba 🔝 #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/JaydkhNQ7T
— El Rocktagono (@elrocktagono) December 17, 2024
Covington drops in the rankings
In the latest set of rankings updates, Colby Covington has fallen three spots to #9 at welterweight. In contrast, Joaquin Buckley has been able to make his way up to #6 – rising three places in the process. The other big riser was Manel Kape who also went up three places to #6 following his victory.
Covington himself has made it clear that he has no immediate plans to retire. Alas, if he wants to get back to the big dance, he needs another win – and he needs it sooner rather than later.
What do you make of Colby Covington falling to #9 in the UFC welterweight rankings? Is there a world in which he is able to get back to a title shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!