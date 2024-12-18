Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he isn’t a fan of the idea of Islam Makhachev facing off against Belal Muhammad.

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the UFC welterweight champion. He earned that title by defeating Leon Edwards, and he did so in fairly convincing fashion. Up next, the expectation is that he will defend the belt against number one contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Beyond that, though, it’s not clear as to what his route forward would be. Some have suggested that Islam Makhachev could eventually head up to 170 pounds in an attempt to defeat Muhammad and become a two-weight world champion.

With that being said, the two have trained together extensively and are seemingly close friends. For Khabib Nurmagomedov, it isn’t the best idea he’s ever heard.