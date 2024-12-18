Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he isn’t a fan of the idea of Islam Makhachev facing off against Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the UFC welterweight champion. He earned that title by defeating Leon Edwards, and he did so in fairly convincing fashion. Up next, the expectation is that he will defend the belt against number one contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev’s retirement timeframe possibly revealed by coach, UFC super fight against Ilia Topuria dismissed

Beyond that, though, it’s not clear as to what his route forward would be. Some have suggested that Islam Makhachev could eventually head up to 170 pounds in an attempt to defeat Muhammad and become a two-weight world champion.

With that being said, the two have trained together extensively and are seemingly close friends. For Khabib Nurmagomedov, it isn’t the best idea he’s ever heard.

Khabib doesn’t want Makhachev vs Muhammad

“If they had asked me to fight with Belal when I was an active fighter, (I would have said) no,” Nurmagomedov said on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman. “But for example, Belal and Islam, OK, you have to talk with them. My heart – my heart is not OK. It would be hard to prepare Islam to beat Belal.”

“I don’t think that it’s ever going to happen,” Nurmagomedov said of Makhachev vs. Muhammad. “For me, it’s going to be very hard to prepare somebody to beat Belal. If you want to beat Belal, I think you have to stop him. Without a stoppage, it’s going to be very hard. What are you going to do?

“OK, if you take him down, it’s very hard to control him for 25 minutes, first of all. Second, it’s very hard to dominate him on striking game in all 25 minutes because he mixes it up. He doesn’t stay with you all 25 minutes. He wrestles and strike, wrestle and strike. He is good.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will it ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington

What's next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024
Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor announced he would be boxing Logan Paul in India in 2025.

Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington "bleed and suffer" at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was glad to see Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor: "I'm not interested in fighting a rapist"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has no interest in facing Conor McGregor.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in UFC London main event in March: "It makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady wants a crack at Leon Edwards.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reveals he's agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: "I will then seek my return"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov maps out final fights of Henry Cejudo's UFC career: 'I'm going to talk with Dana'

BJ Penn Staff - December 17, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he knows how Henry Cejudo should conclude his hall of fame-worthy UFC career.

Colby Covington
UFC

UFC legend thinks Colby Covington's trash talk has carried him for years, but time may have run out following UFC Tampa

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

One former UFC bruiser believes Colby Covington’s gift of gab has carried him long enough.

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tasrukyan
UFC

Islam Makhachev predicts finish over Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 rematch: 'I know everything what he can do'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Islam Makhachev believes he will score a finish over Arman Tsarukyan in their scheduled rematch.

Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev
UFC

Aljamain Sterling believes UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev should be treated as win or draw: 'That's honestly just how I feel'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Aljamain Sterling doesn’t believe his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings should take a hit despite losing to Movsar Evloev.