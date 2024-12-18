What’s next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?

The UFC ended the 2024 year with a solid Fight Night card in Tampa, Florida, which saw Joaquin Buckley take on Colby Covington in the main event.

Buckley entered the fight coming off a KO win over Stephen Thompson as he was 3-0 since dropping down to welterweight. Covington, meanwhile, was fighting for the first time in a year after he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

In the end, it was Buckley who won by third-round doctor stoppage due to a nasty cut above Covington’s eye. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders.