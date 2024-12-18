What’s next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?

By Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

The UFC ended the 2024 year with a solid Fight Night card in Tampa, Florida, which saw Joaquin Buckley take on Colby Covington in the main event.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington

Buckley entered the fight coming off a KO win over Stephen Thompson as he was 3-0 since dropping down to welterweight. Covington, meanwhile, was fighting for the first time in a year after he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

In the end, it was Buckley who won by third-round doctor stoppage due to a nasty cut above Covington’s eye. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley was looking to go 4-0 in 2024 as he began the year dropping down to welterweight and having immediate success. Buckley was coming off a KO win over Stephen Thompson. He entered this bout against Covington as the betting favorite. Buckley fought well as he was able to land the more damaging shots and was able to defend the takedowns for the most part. After landing damaging shots, a cut was open above Covington’s eye which ended the fight due to doctor stoppage.

Although Buckley winning by doctor stoppage does take a bit away from the win, it still was a statement win. Buckley is likely a win away from a title shot after UFC Tampa. The fight to make is Buckley vs Kamaru Usman. If Buckley wins, he would get the next title shot after Shavkay Rakhmonov.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington suffered his second-straight loss at UFC Tampa. he’s now outside the title picture at welterweight title picture. Covington was outmatched on the feet against Buckley and struggled with his wrestling.

Covington is now in a weird spot as he is well outside the title picture at welterweight. His future is very much up in the air. But, if he does fight again a logical next fight is to face Stephen Thompson. It’s a veteran fight as both Covington and Thompson are out of the title picture and could be a Fight Night main event in 2025.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024
Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington "bleed and suffer" at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was glad to see Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor: "I'm not interested in fighting a rapist"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has no interest in facing Conor McGregor.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in UFC London main event in March: "It makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady wants a crack at Leon Edwards.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor reveals he's agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: "I will then seek my return"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov maps out final fights of Henry Cejudo's UFC career: 'I'm going to talk with Dana'

BJ Penn Staff - December 17, 2024
Colby Covington
UFC

UFC legend thinks Colby Covington's trash talk has carried him for years, but time may have run out following UFC Tampa

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

One former UFC bruiser believes Colby Covington’s gift of gab has carried him long enough.

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tasrukyan
UFC

Islam Makhachev predicts finish over Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 rematch: 'I know everything what he can do'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Islam Makhachev believes he will score a finish over Arman Tsarukyan in their scheduled rematch.

Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev
UFC

Aljamain Sterling believes UFC 310 loss to Movsar Evloev should be treated as win or draw: 'That's honestly just how I feel'

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2024

Aljamain Sterling doesn’t believe his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings should take a hit despite losing to Movsar Evloev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov urges three of his former UFC rivals to stop fighting: “We have to recognize the real things”

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged a handful of his former rivals to stop fighting in mixed martial arts.