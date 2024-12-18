What’s next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?
The UFC ended the 2024 year with a solid Fight Night card in Tampa, Florida, which saw Joaquin Buckley take on Colby Covington in the main event.
Buckley entered the fight coming off a KO win over Stephen Thompson as he was 3-0 since dropping down to welterweight. Covington, meanwhile, was fighting for the first time in a year after he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.
In the end, it was Buckley who won by third-round doctor stoppage due to a nasty cut above Covington’s eye. Following the event, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders.
Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley was looking to go 4-0 in 2024 as he began the year dropping down to welterweight and having immediate success. Buckley was coming off a KO win over Stephen Thompson. He entered this bout against Covington as the betting favorite. Buckley fought well as he was able to land the more damaging shots and was able to defend the takedowns for the most part. After landing damaging shots, a cut was open above Covington’s eye which ended the fight due to doctor stoppage.
Although Buckley winning by doctor stoppage does take a bit away from the win, it still was a statement win. Buckley is likely a win away from a title shot after UFC Tampa. The fight to make is Buckley vs Kamaru Usman. If Buckley wins, he would get the next title shot after Shavkay Rakhmonov.
Colby Covington
Colby Covington suffered his second-straight loss at UFC Tampa. he’s now outside the title picture at welterweight title picture. Covington was outmatched on the feet against Buckley and struggled with his wrestling.
Covington is now in a weird spot as he is well outside the title picture at welterweight. His future is very much up in the air. But, if he does fight again a logical next fight is to face Stephen Thompson. It’s a veteran fight as both Covington and Thompson are out of the title picture and could be a Fight Night main event in 2025.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC