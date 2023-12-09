Colby Covington becomes the latest fighter to take issue with Ian Garry: “The guy’s a f**king joke”

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

Colby Covington has become the latest fighter to take a shot at Ian Garry as the public scrutiny against the Irishman continues.

Ian Garry

It’s been a rough few weeks for Ian Garry. While the youngster has been solid so far in the Octagon, things have been tricky outside of the cage. Between stories about him in the gym to accusations against his wife, he’s had to deal with some real adversity. Despite that, he’s still deep in preparation mode for his upcoming showdown with Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

A parade of fighters have opted to throw shade in his direction and it doesn’t appear as if it’s going to calm down anytime soon. Now, UFC 296 headliner Colby Covington has decided to weigh in.

Covington sounds off on Garry

“All I’ll say about Ian is if you step in shoes junior, you better wipe that s**t off,” Covington said. “I’ve had death threats, bombings, people wanted to kill me after Brazil, I never turned off my social media, I never turned off my comments, look at that little Ian Garry, he’s turning off his comments like a little f***ing sensitive soyboy.

“You know he ain’t a tough- he ain’t the biggest and baddest f***ing fighter in the division, the guy’s a f***ing joke, he’s a little f***ing kid so, I don’t really have anything to say to him. You’ll see at the press conference but my business and my attention is focused towards Leon Scott [Edwards] and that’s all I care about right now.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Will Ian Garry be able to re-focus in time for his fight at UFC 296? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

