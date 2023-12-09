Colby Covington becomes the latest fighter to take issue with Ian Garry: “The guy’s a f**king joke”

Colby Covington has become the latest fighter to take a shot at Ian Garry as the public scrutiny against the Irishman continues.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Ian Garry. While the youngster has been solid so far in the Octagon, things have been tricky outside of the cage. Between stories about him in the gym to accusations against his wife, he’s had to deal with some real adversity. Despite that, he’s still deep in preparation mode for his upcoming showdown with Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

RELATED: UFC 296 fighter Ian Machado Garry defends his trash talk: “I’m absolutely going to sit there and hound you about that”

A parade of fighters have opted to throw shade in his direction and it doesn’t appear as if it’s going to calm down anytime soon. Now, UFC 296 headliner Colby Covington has decided to weigh in.