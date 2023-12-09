Irish politicians react after Conor McGregor hints at running for President of Ireland: “I wouldn’t nominate him to wash dishes”

By Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

Irish politicians have reacted to the news that Conor McGregor is interested in running for the Irish presidency.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Conor McGregor, it’s that he does things his own way. He’s controversial, he’s eccentric, and he’s incredibly successful. In recent weeks, however, he’s been causing quite a stir by giving his political opinions on social media.

Some agree, and some feel as if he’s creating a great deal of tension. Either way, he’s making waves, and that isn’t likely to stop in the near future.

RELATED: Colby Covington endorses Conor McGregor to be President of Ireland: “Would be a great leader”

He recently insinuated that he’d be interested in running to become the new President of Ireland. As per a report from The Irish Sun, that may not go too well for him.

McGregor’s hopes fading?

“NO TD or Senator will back UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s bid to be President. To stand, he needs to be nominated by four councils or 20 Oireachtas members, most likely Independents. But out of all 33 Independents, none who replied to our poll will back him. One said: ‘I wouldn’t nominate him to wash the dishes.'”

In response to the report, ‘Notorious’ had the following to say in the replies.

“Tell them I said prepare to be replaced in the next elections.”

It’s clear to see that McGregor is going to keep this train rolling for as long as he possibly can. Whether or not he can actually make anything out of it remains to be seen, but it’ll be an interesting watch.

Do you think there is even a slim chance that Conor McGregor will become the new President of Ireland? If so, when do you believe it could happen? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

