UFC Vegas 83: ‘Song vs. Gutiérrez’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutiérrez.

Yadong (20-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a fifth-round finish over Ricky Simon this past April. That victory was preceded by a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen, a setback which snapped ‘The Kung Fu Kid’s’ three-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Chris Gutiérrez (20-5-2 MMA) most recently competed at October’s UFC Vegas 81 event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Alateng Heili. ‘El Guapo’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming against Pedro Munhoz by way of decision.

UFC Vegas 83 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Anthony Smith

Smith (37-18 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC Singapore event, where he earned a split decision win over Ryan Spann. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Lionheart’, as the 35-year-old veteran had previously suffered setbacks to Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (12-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Chris Daukaus this past August. Prior to that, ‘The War Horse’ was coming off wins over Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas.

UFC Vegas 83 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

Yadong Song (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136) –

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (204) –

Su Mudaerji (136) vs. Tim Elliott (136) –

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (156) –

Andre Muniz (186) vs. Junyong Park (185.5) –

UFC Vegas 83 Preliminary Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170.5) –

Sung Hyun Park (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126) –

Stephanie Egger (135) vs. Luana Santos (139*) –

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (125.5) –

Talita Alencar (116) vs. Rayanne Amanda (115) –

Melquizael Costa (155.5) vs. Steve Garcia (155) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 main event between Song Yadong and Chris Gutiérrez?

