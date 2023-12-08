UFC 296 fighter Ian Machado Garry defends his trash talk: “I’m absolutely going to sit there and hound you about that”

Ian Machado Garry Addresses Criticism Of Trash Talk

Recently, Neil Magny said that being called a “child abuser” by Ian Machado Garry nearly cost him custody of his children. Garry said that Magny’s own words almost led to rough consequences (via MMAFighting).

“When I hear a grown man sit there and say he’s gotten accustomed to whooping that ass, or that kind of ass-whooping, and he’s got a 3-year-old at home, Neil you’ve just done yourself in. I’m absolutely going to sit there and hound you about that. Because it’s your words, your actions. I’m just putting them out there for the world in a different way.”

As for the Neal situation, Garry felt it was fair game given Neal’s own actions led to his run-in with the law.

“Geoff Neal, there is no f****** argument Geoff Neal f***** up in his lifetime and got a mugshot,” Machado Garry said. “Absolutely I’m going to use and abuse that if I’m your opponent. Absolutely. Geoff Neal pulled out because of mind games, because of a f****** t-shirt that I made and sold on Instagram.

“I got so deep in that man’s mind that he didn’t even make it to the fight, he was so pissed off. But he has nobody else to blame other than himself. That’s it.”