UFC 296 Results: Cody Garbrandt KO’s Brian Kelleher (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher.

Garbrandt (13-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Trevin Jones by decision at March’s UFC 285 event. The former bantamweight champion has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, suffering losses to Pedro Munhoz, Rob Font and Kai Kara-France in that span.

Meanwhile, Brian Kelleher (24-14 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Boom’ is coming off back-to-back submission losses to opponents Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista respectively.

Round one of this UFC 296 men’s bantamweight matchup begins and Brian Kelleher comes forward quickly. Cody Garbrandt keeps him at bay with a jab. ‘Boom’ with a low kick. Cody replies with a nice 1-2. Another good low kick from Kelleher. He lands another. Garbrandt leaps into the pocket with a combination. The bantamweights trade low kicks. Kelleher shoots in for a takedown. He presses ‘No Love’ against the cage and lands a knee. ‘Boom’ drops down for a double leg, but Cody defends the shot. The fighters break and Garbrandt lands a combination. Brian Kelleher with another nice low kick. Cody Garbrandt forces the clinch and lands a nice elbow on the break. Cody with a big punch. He lands another and Kelleher goes down!

Official UFC 296 Results: Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Garbrandt fight next following his KO victory over Kelleher this evening in Las Vegas?

