UFC 296 Results: Cody Garbrandt KO’s Brian Kelleher (Video)
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher.
Garbrandt (13-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Trevin Jones by decision at March’s UFC 285 event. The former bantamweight champion has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall, suffering losses to Pedro Munhoz, Rob Font and Kai Kara-France in that span.
Meanwhile, Brian Kelleher (24-14 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Boom’ is coming off back-to-back submission losses to opponents Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista respectively.
The action keeps coming tonight!@Cody_Nolove vs @BrianBoom135 up next at #UFC296!
[ Tune in live on ESPN 2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/w5JAkPm6yj
— UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023
Round one of this UFC 296 men’s bantamweight matchup begins and Brian Kelleher comes forward quickly. Cody Garbrandt keeps him at bay with a jab. ‘Boom’ with a low kick. Cody replies with a nice 1-2. Another good low kick from Kelleher. He lands another. Garbrandt leaps into the pocket with a combination. The bantamweights trade low kicks. Kelleher shoots in for a takedown. He presses ‘No Love’ against the cage and lands a knee. ‘Boom’ drops down for a double leg, but Cody defends the shot. The fighters break and Garbrandt lands a combination. Brian Kelleher with another nice low kick. Cody Garbrandt forces the clinch and lands a nice elbow on the break. Cody with a big punch. He lands another and Kelleher goes down!
CODY GARBRANDT GETS THE KNOCKOUT 💥
Stream #UFC296 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🍿 https://t.co/R7p1InbYK6 pic.twitter.com/G3jcFUWAJ4
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 17, 2023
Cody Garbrandt with the KO! 🔥 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/jF9rphtQE4
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 17, 2023
Official UFC 296 Results: Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via KO in Round 1
Who would you like to see Garbrandt fight next following his KO victory over Kelleher this evening in Las Vegas?
