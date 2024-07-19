Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt booked to return in October against Miles Johns

Cody Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion will be back in the Octagon in October.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff broke the news on X that Garbrandt is set to take on Miles Johns at the UFC Apex on October 12th. It’s uncertain if the fight will serve as the main event or just be on the card, at this time.

Cody Garbrandt (14-6) is coming off a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo back at UFC 300 in April. The loss snapped Garbrandt’s four-fight winning streak as he knocked out Brian Kelleher and beat Trevin Jones by decision.

Garbrandt is 9-6 in the UFC and is the former bantamweight champion. Garbrandt began his UFC career going 5-0 to earn the title shot against Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt pulled off the upset as he beat Cruz by decision in a rather one-sided fight. However, he never defended the belt once, as he was knocked out by TJ Dillashaw in his first crack at defending his title.

Cody Garbrandt then suffered a knockout loss to Dillashaw in an immediate rematch. Garbrandt holds notable wins over Raphael Assuncao, Marcus Brimage, and Thomas Almeida among others.

Miles Johns (15-2) is riding a four-fight unbeaten streak and is coming off a decision win over Douglas Silva de Andrade back in June. Before that, Johns defeated Cody Gibson by decision. During the stretch, he has a No Contest against Dan Arguets which originally was a decision win but was overturned to a No Contest after a failed drug test.

Johns is 6-2 and one NC in the UFC as his two losses came to John Castaneda by submission and Mario Bautista by knockout. He has notable wins over Vince Morales and Anderson dos Santos but Cody Garbrandt will be the biggest fight of his career.

Currently, the October 12 Fight Night card is as follows: