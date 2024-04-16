Cody Garbrandt issues statement following UFC 300 loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: “I started to experience vertigo”

By Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

Cody Garbrandt has issued a statement following his submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.

Cody Garbrandt

It was just this past Saturday night at the historic UFC 300 which saw Cody Garbrandt (14-6 MMA) succumb to Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3 MMA) by submission in a bantamweight bout (see that here).

The former UFC bantamweight champion came into the fight with the Brazilian having 2 victories in a row, defeating Trevin Jones (14-11 MMA) in March of last year and Brian Kelleher (24-15 MMA) this past December.

A third victory was not to be for the 32-year-old ‘No Love’.

Figueiredo had recently defeated Rob Font (20-8 MMA) last December prior to being victorious this past weekend.

Taking to ‘X‘, Cody Garbrandt posted the following statement concerning his loss:

“I felt great in my fight until I started to experience vertigo. I couldn’t control the spinning once it was to the ground. Hats off to Deiveson and his camp! I ended up going to the hospital where I was still experiencing the vertigo, throwing up until 4 a.m. ,,, I’ll get this corrected. I’ve dealt with vertigo since 2012. Thank you to the fans that came out to support. It wasn’t my night, but I love doing what I do. I’ll be back in there before the year is up.”

Apparently, Cody Garbrandt has been dealing with vertigo for years and as they say timing is everything.

Were you watching the bantamweight bout last Saturday?

Who would you like to see Cody Garbrandt get in the cage with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

