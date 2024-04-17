Jorge Masvidal explains why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes in a potential super fight

Jorge Masvidal has explained why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes if the two ever fought.

Last weekend, Kayla Harrison made her debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It was a successful outing, as she submitted Holly Holm in fairly dominant fashion.

Now, many are already wondering what’s next for her in the promotion. While a title belt is top of her priority list, there’s also the possibility of a future superfight against Amanda Nunes. The legendary former two-weight champion is now retired, but has hinted at the idea that she could return under the right circumstances.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison still hopeful she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement: “I want to fight the best”

Jorge Masvidal, who has trained with both women, gave his prediction in a recent interview.