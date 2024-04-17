Jorge Masvidal explains why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes in a potential super fight

By Harry Kettle - April 17, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has explained why he would pick Kayla Harrison to defeat Amanda Nunes if the two ever fought.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

Last weekend, Kayla Harrison made her debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It was a successful outing, as she submitted Holly Holm in fairly dominant fashion.

Now, many are already wondering what’s next for her in the promotion. While a title belt is top of her priority list, there’s also the possibility of a future superfight against Amanda Nunes. The legendary former two-weight champion is now retired, but has hinted at the idea that she could return under the right circumstances.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison still hopeful she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement: “I want to fight the best”

Jorge Masvidal, who has trained with both women, gave his prediction in a recent interview.

Masvidal predicts Nunes/Harrison

“They’re both great at what they do. Amanda’s f****** hands are devastating and she can keep the fight on the feet, it’s so hard to take her down. Kayla, if she gets you down, bro it’s a problem. I mean Holly’s no slouch, Holly knows what she’s doing. Holly was able to take Ronda down like twice and she’s not a slouch on the ground, she knows her thing but you just saw like the vastness of man, you’re fighting a f****** gorilla with clothing on in Kayla and once she gets you down to the ground, and her striking is getting better and better.”

“I’ll put my money on Kayla right now. Don’t kick my ass Amanda, she gonna beat me up now but yeah, I’ll put my money on Kayla.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal? Do you believe we will ever actually see Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes lock horns? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Amanda Nunes Jorge Masvidal Kayla Harrison UFC

