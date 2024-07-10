Cody Brundage doubts Abdul Razak Alhassan fight will last long at UFC Denver: “There will be chaos”

Cody Brundage says the judges won’t be needed for his UFC Denver fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Brundage is set for his second fight of 2024 as he’s coming off a submission loss to Bo Nickal at UFC 300. Although he lost that fight, Brundage believes it was a good learning experience for him.

“I just have to be more patient, be more composed. I was really aggressive and went after him hard, but it put me in some and spots that I didn’t need to be in. It was a cool experience, UFC 300 is one they will talk about for a long time, it was cool to be part of it,” Brundage said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Cody Brundage will now return at UFC Denver on Saturday, in a hometown fight for him. Along with fighting at home, he’s set to face Abdul Razak Alhassan who Brundage knows is dangerous. But, those dangerous fights are what excite Brundage.

“He fought on the first UFC event I went to live in Detroit, I saw him knock out Homasi. He’s a beast, I’ve been a fan of his, he’s a fast starter, I’m a fast starter, I think it is one the fans should be looking forward to. It’s an exciting fight as both of us don’t like being in there too long and I think there will be chaos for sure,” Brundage added.

Ultimately, Cody Brundage believes he can have success with his wrestling and is confident he will end up finishing Alhassan.

“I think just being composed and patient will be key for me. I can’t get reckless because then it is 50-50. If you get reckless, I’m not saying I will lose every time but that gives him the best chance to win. Just being patient and mixing the martial arts, I get him out of there. If I do a good job mixing the martial arts, I think I find a way to get him out of there,” Brundage added.

If Brundage does finish Alhassan at UFC Denver, the goal is to get a new contract and make another quick turnaround.

“Hopefully get another contract, 5-5 in the UFC. I don’t want to fight out my deal, I want a new deal. Hopefully a new contract and two more fights this year,” Brundage concluded.