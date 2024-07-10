Dustin Poirier questions Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal: “Doesn’t seem like a reason to pull out”

Dustin Poirier thinks there may be more to the story when it comes to Conor McGregor’s scratched comeback at UFC 303.

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event before withdrawing due to a toe injury. He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since shattering his leg against Poirier at UFC 264.

Since McGregor’s first career withdrawal from a UFC fight, many theories have been presented regarding the bout cancelation. Theories such as substance abuse, lack of motivation, and a more severe injury have been tossed around by pundits and media.

Poirier, who has a checkered past with McGregor, wouldn’t’ve pulled out of the fight if the injury was related to a pinky toe.