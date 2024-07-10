Dustin Poirier questions Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal: “Doesn’t seem like a reason to pull out”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier thinks there may be more to the story when it comes to Conor McGregor’s scratched comeback at UFC 303.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event before withdrawing due to a toe injury. He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since shattering his leg against Poirier at UFC 264.

Since McGregor’s first career withdrawal from a UFC fight, many theories have been presented regarding the bout cancelation. Theories such as substance abuse, lack of motivation, and a more severe injury have been tossed around by pundits and media.

Poirier, who has a checkered past with McGregor, wouldn’t’ve pulled out of the fight if the injury was related to a pinky toe.

Dustin Poirier questions Conor McGregor for UFC 303 pullout

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Poirier weighed in on McGregor’s canceled UFC comeback.

“A pinky toe, I fought with a lot of injuries over the years. A pinky toe doesn’t seem like a reason to pull out of a fight,” Poirier said.

Poirier was then asked about a potential fourth fight with McGregor and the animosity that persists between them.

“He crossed lines you can’t come back from,” Poirier said. “I want to whip his a** [when he tweets about me]. He’s trying to bring that out of me, he wants me to fire back. We have a lot of back-and-forth over the years, since 2014, no clue [if a fourth fight is possible].”

McGregor has expressed interest in running it back with Poirier after the anti-climatic end to their last fight. He’s lost three of his last four fights overall with his last win coming against Donald Cerrone in 2020.

Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last month. He’s teased retirement in recent weeks but has pivoted towards one final fight in the cage.

As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t responded to Poirier’s latest remarks, but it could be a matter of time until he does.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Cody Brundage

Cody Brundage doubts Abdul Razak Alhassan fight will last long at UFC Denver: "There will be chaos"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2024
Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley anxious for fight announcement as UFC 306 draws closer: "I’m still hoping for the Sphere"

Fernando Quiles - July 10, 2024

Sean O’Malley is eager to get back inside the Octagon, but he hasn’t heard anything new on when that might be.

Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad

Ali Abdelaziz makes bold UFC 304 prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: "Don't worry, just buy the pay-per-view"

Fernando Quiles - July 10, 2024

The manager of Belal Muhammad, Ali Abdelaziz, believes his fighter will dethrone Leon Edwards at the conclusion of UFC 304.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Matt Brown

Matt Brown scoffs at backlash for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: "Let them f*cking fight"

Fernando Quiles - July 10, 2024

Retired fan favorite Matt Brown doesn’t understand the hate for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Rafael dos Anjos
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos has two particular names in mind for his next UFC appearance: “I see Stephen Thompson, he doesn’t have a fight”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has a few potential opponents in mind for his next Octagon appearance.

Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson

Former UFC champions Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans targeting November rematch in boxing: “I need to get that win back”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024
Rose Namajunas
Tracy Cortez

Rose Namajunas believes win over Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver could lead to a title shot: “I could see myself fighting for the belt really soon”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

Rose Namajunas believes she could earn a UFC flyweight title shot if she can defeat Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Joe Rogan believes “the fix was in” with the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given a controversial view on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing match.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith claims he and Alex Pereira squashed their apparent beef during UFC 303 fight week: "Very cool relationship"

Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith’s tense banter with Alex Pereira has turned over a new leaf.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz jabs Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' cries foul over boxing match scorecards

Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024

There remains no love between former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after their battle in the boxing ring last weekend.