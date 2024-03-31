Pros react after Chris Weidman defeats Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City

By Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City main card featured an intriguing middleweight matchup between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva.

Chris Weidman, UFC Atlantic City, UFC

Weidman (16-7 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening in New Jersey. The ‘All American’ had most previously competed in August of last year at UFC 292, where he lost a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares. Prior to that, the 39-year-old had suffered a broken leg in his bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Meanwhile, Bruno Silva (23-11 MMA) was also looking to return to the win column this evening in Atlantic City. ‘Armored’ was coming off back-t0-back losses to opponents Brendan Allen and Sharabutdin Magomedov in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s main card middleweight matchup proved to be a return to glory for Chris Weidman. ‘The All American’ started off the fight in incredible form and seemingly was cruising toward victory entering round three. In the final frame, Weidman appeared to hit Silva with a big combination that resulted in the Brazilian hitting the canvas. Chris immediately swarmed Bruno which forced the referee to jump in and stop the fight. However, upon replay, it was clear the knockdown sequence was a result of two separate eye pokes. Despite the controversial finish, Weidman was awarded the victory.

Official UFC Atlantic City results: Chris Weidman def. Bruno Silva via TKO at 2:18 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Weidman vs. Silva’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Chris Weidman defeating Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City:

Who would you like to see Chris Weidman fight next following his controversial victory over Bruno Silva this evening in New Jersey?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

