REPORT | Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov boxing card saw $10 million in financial losses

By Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024

The Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov boxing fight delivered in the ring, but struggled to produce results financially outside of it.

Terence Crawford, Israil Madrimov

Combat sports journalist Kevin Iole reported earlier this week that the Crawford vs. Madrimov card, promoted by Matchroom Boxing, experienced around $10 million in losses. Crawford eked out a decision win over the heavy underdog Madrimov to move to 41-0.

Iole also reports that thousands of tickets were given away to fight fans in Los Angeles ahead of the fights, but the arena didn’t come close to filling the maximum spectator capacity. The exact pay-per-view statistics haven’t been disclosed.

The financial losses are likely due to the prevalence of illegal streaming of combat sports events like Crawford vs. Madrimov. It’s an issue that the UFC and MMA promotions have also dealt with over the last decade.

As of this writing, Matchroom Boxing and event financier Turki Alalshikh haven’t confirmed nor denied Iole’s reporting. If the report is true, it’s a rare financial slip-up for Saudi Arabia’s surge into boxing.

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov falls well short of profit

Crawford became a four-division champion by earning two light middleweight titles with the win over Madrimov. It was his first appearance since a stunning knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. last summer.

The loss to Crawford was the first defeat of Madrimov’s career, after winning the then-vacant WBA light middleweight title over Magomed Kurbanov in March. He’s defeated the likes of Raphael Igbokwe and Michel Soro during his boxing career.

Crawford vs. Madrimov wasn’t the only standout fight on the card. Heavyweights Andy Ruiz Jr. and Jarrell Miller fought to a majority draw in a 12-round thriller.

Jose Valenzuela made some noise in the co-main event, winning his WBA super lightweight title matchup against Isaac Cruz. Valenzuela walked away with a split-decision victory.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Terence Crawford

