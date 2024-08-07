REPORT | Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov boxing card saw $10 million in financial losses

The Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov boxing fight delivered in the ring, but struggled to produce results financially outside of it.

Combat sports journalist Kevin Iole reported earlier this week that the Crawford vs. Madrimov card, promoted by Matchroom Boxing, experienced around $10 million in losses. Crawford eked out a decision win over the heavy underdog Madrimov to move to 41-0.

Iole also reports that thousands of tickets were given away to fight fans in Los Angeles ahead of the fights, but the arena didn’t come close to filling the maximum spectator capacity. The exact pay-per-view statistics haven’t been disclosed.

The financial losses are likely due to the prevalence of illegal streaming of combat sports events like Crawford vs. Madrimov. It’s an issue that the UFC and MMA promotions have also dealt with over the last decade.

As of this writing, Matchroom Boxing and event financier Turki Alalshikh haven’t confirmed nor denied Iole’s reporting. If the report is true, it’s a rare financial slip-up for Saudi Arabia’s surge into boxing.