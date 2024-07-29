Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland added to UFC 307

By Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

A UFC middleweight clash between exciting brawlers Chris Curtis and Kevin Holland is booked for UFC 307 on October 5th.

Chris Curtis, Kevin Holland

Curtis’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, announced the Holland fight in a Monday press release.

Curtis returns to the Octagon after a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate against Brendan Allen in April. He lost by split decision in a fight he took on weeks’ notice for a rematch with Allen.

Curtis is looking to remain on pace in the UFC middleweight title picture after an up-and-down recent run in the Octagon. He’s looking to recapture the form he showed against Marc-André Barriault at UFC 297 in January.

Curtis hasn’t lost back-to-back fights in his UFC career and will look to hand Holland a tough test at 185lbs.

Chris Curtis welcomes Kevin Holland back to middleweight

Holland returns to the UFC middleweight division after a first-round submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302. He returned to the win column after back-to-back welterweight losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Kevin Holland enjoyed an up-and-down run at middleweight earlier in his UFC career before making the full-time move to welterweight. It’s uncertain if he intends to fight at middleweight long-term or return to 170lbs after the Curtis clash.

Holland was linked to a possible clash with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman after a recent run-in in Las Vegas. But, Weidman’s return timeline is uncertain as of this writing.

Curtis vs. Holland adds to a growing card at UFC 307, set to occur in Salt Lake City, UT. The card’s main event has yet to be announced, although Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway has been speculated to headline for the last month.

The Curtis vs. Holland winner will move one step closer to the middleweight title mix. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis faces Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 next month.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Curtis Kevin Holland UFC UFC 307

Related

Bobby Green

Bobby Green issues statement after submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: "I had a bad night"

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “This was textbook”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Kamaru Usman is reacting to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway expresses disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere: “I feel damaged bro”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Max Holloway is expressing his disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction
Israel Adesanya

Watch | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad's win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “What a story!”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 has been posted to social media.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Dana White is reacting to Ilia Topuria suggesting that the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract.

Arnold Allen wins

Arnold Allen responds to Giga Chikadze’s injury revelation following UFC 304: “This is not the way”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024
Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev says UFC 308 return is in question due to hand injury: “I might even have to have surgery”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has said his UFC 308 return is in doubt due to a hand injury.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Photo | Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards following UFC 304 title win: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has mocked Leon Edwards in the wake of his victory at UFC 304.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305
Israel Adesanya

UFC releases official main card lineup for next month’s UFC 305: ‘Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya’ event

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the main card for UFC 305, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall's callout from UFC 304

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Jon Jones has responded after once again being called out by interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 304.