Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland added to UFC 307
A UFC middleweight clash between exciting brawlers Chris Curtis and Kevin Holland is booked for UFC 307 on October 5th.
Curtis’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, announced the Holland fight in a Monday press release.
Curtis returns to the Octagon after a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate against Brendan Allen in April. He lost by split decision in a fight he took on weeks’ notice for a rematch with Allen.
Curtis is looking to remain on pace in the UFC middleweight title picture after an up-and-down recent run in the Octagon. He’s looking to recapture the form he showed against Marc-André Barriault at UFC 297 in January.
Curtis hasn’t lost back-to-back fights in his UFC career and will look to hand Holland a tough test at 185lbs.
Chris Curtis welcomes Kevin Holland back to middleweight
🚨 #TeamIridium News 🚨
Our man @Actionman513 steps into the Octagon for the 10th time vs. Kevin Holland on Oct. 5 ✍🏻 #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/TmohOXxzrp
— IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) July 29, 2024
Holland returns to the UFC middleweight division after a first-round submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302. He returned to the win column after back-to-back welterweight losses to Jack Della Maddalena and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.
Kevin Holland enjoyed an up-and-down run at middleweight earlier in his UFC career before making the full-time move to welterweight. It’s uncertain if he intends to fight at middleweight long-term or return to 170lbs after the Curtis clash.
Holland was linked to a possible clash with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman after a recent run-in in Las Vegas. But, Weidman’s return timeline is uncertain as of this writing.
Curtis vs. Holland adds to a growing card at UFC 307, set to occur in Salt Lake City, UT. The card’s main event has yet to be announced, although Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway has been speculated to headline for the last month.
The Curtis vs. Holland winner will move one step closer to the middleweight title mix. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis faces Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 next month.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chris Curtis Kevin Holland UFC UFC 307