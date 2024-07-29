Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland added to UFC 307

A UFC middleweight clash between exciting brawlers Chris Curtis and Kevin Holland is booked for UFC 307 on October 5th.

Curtis’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, announced the Holland fight in a Monday press release.

Curtis returns to the Octagon after a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate against Brendan Allen in April. He lost by split decision in a fight he took on weeks’ notice for a rematch with Allen.

Curtis is looking to remain on pace in the UFC middleweight title picture after an up-and-down recent run in the Octagon. He’s looking to recapture the form he showed against Marc-André Barriault at UFC 297 in January.

Curtis hasn’t lost back-to-back fights in his UFC career and will look to hand Holland a tough test at 185lbs.