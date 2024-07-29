Giga Chikadze hits back at Arnold Allen over post-UFC 304 fight comments
There remains little love between UFC featherweight contenders Giga Chikadze and Arnold Allen just hours after their UFC 304 clash.
Allen defeated Chikadze by unanimous decision to kick off the UFC 304 main card on Saturday in Manchester. He bounced back from consecutive losses to stop Chikadze’s featherweight resurgence.
Allen’s win over Chikadze capped off an odd fight week between the two featherweights. Chikadze accused Allen of spying on his camp, an accusation that Allen has vehemently denied.
Things took a bizarre turn after UFC 304 when Chikadze claimed he suffered a shoulder injury just minutes into the fight. Allen seemed to dismiss Chikadze’s injury claims and scolded him for making a post-fight excuse.
Giga Chikadze questions Arnold Allen for dismissing UFC 304 injury
In a recent tweet, Chikadze responded to Allen’s post-UFC 304 dismissal of his in-fight injury.
What are you addressing to homie, enjoy your “Victory🏴😅❗️”
I haven’t made post for proving anything extra! This was JFI post to my fans.
End of the first round I got injured after I knocked you down with knee. Got stinger & cant lift my R hand.
Praying for No Surgery.
God bless
— GIGACHAD (@giga_chikadze) July 29, 2024
“What are you addressing to homie, enjoy your “Victory”,” Chikadze replied to Allen. “I haven’t made post for proving anything extra! This was JFI post to my fans. End of the first round I got injured after I knocked you down with knee. Got stinger and cant lift my [right] hand. Praying for No Surgery. God bless.”
Allen wrapped up the exchanges with a one-word critique of Chikadze.
Embarrassing
— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) July 29, 2024
“Embarrassing,” Allen said.
Before the loss to Allen, Chikadze got back on track in his UFC career with a win over Alex Caceres last August. The win came after a seven-fight unbeaten streak was snapped against Calvin Kattar in 2022.
Allen rebounded against Chikadze following back-to-back losses to Movsar Evloev and Max Holloway. Before that, he amassed a 12-fight winning streak, with wins over Kattar and Dan Hooker.
As of this writing, it’s uncertain how long Chikadze will need to recover from the shoulder injury suffered at UFC 304, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll return in 2024 following the tear. As for his relationship with Allen, things remain complicated between the two now-former rivals.
