Giga Chikadze hits back at Arnold Allen over post-UFC 304 fight comments

By Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

There remains little love between UFC featherweight contenders Giga Chikadze and Arnold Allen just hours after their UFC 304 clash.

Arnold Allen, Giga Chikadze

Allen defeated Chikadze by unanimous decision to kick off the UFC 304 main card on Saturday in Manchester. He bounced back from consecutive losses to stop Chikadze’s featherweight resurgence.

Allen’s win over Chikadze capped off an odd fight week between the two featherweights. Chikadze accused Allen of spying on his camp, an accusation that Allen has vehemently denied.

Things took a bizarre turn after UFC 304 when Chikadze claimed he suffered a shoulder injury just minutes into the fight. Allen seemed to dismiss Chikadze’s injury claims and scolded him for making a post-fight excuse.

Giga Chikadze questions Arnold Allen for dismissing UFC 304 injury

In a recent tweet, Chikadze responded to Allen’s post-UFC 304 dismissal of his in-fight injury.

“What are you addressing to homie, enjoy your “Victory”,” Chikadze replied to Allen. “I haven’t made post for proving anything extra! This was JFI post to my fans. End of the first round I got injured after I knocked you down with knee. Got stinger and cant lift my [right] hand. Praying for No Surgery. God bless.”

Allen wrapped up the exchanges with a one-word critique of Chikadze.

“Embarrassing,” Allen said.

Before the loss to Allen, Chikadze got back on track in his UFC career with a win over Alex Caceres last August. The win came after a seven-fight unbeaten streak was snapped against Calvin Kattar in 2022.

Allen rebounded against Chikadze following back-to-back losses to Movsar Evloev and Max Holloway. Before that, he amassed a 12-fight winning streak, with wins over Kattar and Dan Hooker.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain how long Chikadze will need to recover from the shoulder injury suffered at UFC 304, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll return in 2024 following the tear. As for his relationship with Allen, things remain complicated between the two now-former rivals.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arnold Allen Giga Chikadze UFC UFC 304

Related

Chris Curtis, Kevin Holland

Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland added to UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024
Bobby Green
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green issues statement after submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: "I had a bad night"

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Bobby Green has issued a statement after his first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman reacts to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “This was textbook”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Kamaru Usman is reacting to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway expresses disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere: “I feel damaged bro”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Max Holloway is expressing his disappointment over not headlining UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction
Israel Adesanya

Watch | Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad's win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “What a story!”

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 has been posted to social media.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract

Susan Cox - July 29, 2024
Arnold Allen wins
Giga Chikadze

Arnold Allen responds to Giga Chikadze’s injury revelation following UFC 304: “This is not the way”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC fighter Arnold Allen has responded to Giga Chikadze suggesting he picked up an injury during their UFC 304 showdown.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev says UFC 308 return is in question due to hand injury: “I might even have to have surgery”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has said his UFC 308 return is in doubt due to a hand injury.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Photo | Belal Muhammad mocks Leon Edwards following UFC 304 title win: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years”

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has mocked Leon Edwards in the wake of his victory at UFC 304.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305
Israel Adesanya

UFC releases official main card lineup for next month’s UFC 305: ‘Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya’ event

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the main card for UFC 305, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya.