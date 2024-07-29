Giga Chikadze hits back at Arnold Allen over post-UFC 304 fight comments

There remains little love between UFC featherweight contenders Giga Chikadze and Arnold Allen just hours after their UFC 304 clash.

Allen defeated Chikadze by unanimous decision to kick off the UFC 304 main card on Saturday in Manchester. He bounced back from consecutive losses to stop Chikadze’s featherweight resurgence.

Allen’s win over Chikadze capped off an odd fight week between the two featherweights. Chikadze accused Allen of spying on his camp, an accusation that Allen has vehemently denied.

Things took a bizarre turn after UFC 304 when Chikadze claimed he suffered a shoulder injury just minutes into the fight. Allen seemed to dismiss Chikadze’s injury claims and scolded him for making a post-fight excuse.