Chris Curtis explains decision to walk out to Diddy for UFC Vegas 90 main event: “I’m petty and a smart ass”

By Josh Evanoff - April 8, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis wasn’t really expecting to walk out to Diddy on Saturday.

Chris Curtis, Diddy

Over the weekend, ‘The Action Man’ returned to the cage in the main event of UFC Vegas 90. There, Chris Curtis faced the rising Brendan Allen, who entered the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. ‘All In’ was originally scheduled to face Marvin Vettori at the event, but the Italian withdrew. As a result, Curtis stepped up for his first five-rounder.

Ultimately, the two went back and forth for five rounds. After 25 minutes of pure action, it was Allen who emerged with the split-decision victory. In the process, he avenged his 2021 knockout loss to ‘The Action Man’. Although many, including former UFC champion Sean Strickland, opined that Chris Curtis deserved the nod.

On fight night, many were surprised to hear Chris Curtis’s walkout song. In case you missed it, the middleweight headed into the cage, with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs track “Bad Boys For Life” playing. The controversial rapper and record exec is currently under investigation for a litany of crimes, including sex trafficking and rape.

In the last few weeks, the rapper has even had his properties raided by the FBI. Given all the controversy involving Diddy, many questioned why Chris Curtis decided to walk out to his music. Taking to X, the UFC middleweight contender explained that he didn’t actually expect the company to follow through with his request.

RELATED: JAMAHAL HILL TEASES FIGHT WITH TOM ASPINALL AFTER UFC 300: “WE BOTH GOT POWER”

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis explains the decision to walk out to Diddy for UFC Vegas 90 main event

Chris Curtis originally wanted to walk out to “The Rumbling” by Sim. The song was made for the popular anime series Attack on Titan, but the UFC vetoed the request. After that, Curtis jokingly suggested Diddy and the rest is history.

“I’m getting some weird looks so I’ll explain the walkout for you guys before I go to bed. Last night at dinner I got a call saying my walkout song( The Rumbling by Stim) wasn’t approved by the execs. I was low key kinda pissed so I went with Diddy thinking,” – Chris Curtis wrote on X earlier this week.

He continued, “There is no way they’ll approve this then…” but I’m petty and a smart ass. Jokes on me, they definitely approved it so we just went with it. Lol Diddy is terrible, but it was kinda hilarious. I’ll do better in the future”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight contender? Did you pay attention to Chris Curtis’s walkout song on Fight Night?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Curtis UFC

Related

Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier rekindle beef in social media spat: 'Remember when I whipped your a**?'

Curtis Calhoun - April 8, 2024
UFC 300, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, UFC
UFC 300

Official commentary team and broadcast plans set for UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 8, 2024

The official commentary team and broadcast plans are set for Saturday’s historic UFC 300 event.

Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira claims he was never offered Tom Aspinall or Israel Adesanya for UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 8, 2024

Alex Pereira is claiming that he was never offered to fight Tom Aspinall or Israel Adesanya for UFC 300.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claps back at Dricus Du Plessis over home soil claim: “Shut the f**k up”

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

UFC sensation Israel Adesanya has hit back at Dricus du Plessis’ claim that he is too scared to fight him in Africa.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka has “superior” striking compared to Jamahal Hill

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes that Jiri Prochazka has superior striking in comparison to Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira wins title

Charles Oliveira vows that Alex Pereira will get “revenge for all Brazilians” at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024
Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rules out potential quick turnaround to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “We’ll see if Oliveira sh*ts the bed again”

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2024

Justin Gaethje has ruled out the idea of a quick turnaround to battle Islam Makhachev if he can get past Max Holloway.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones refutes reports that he has been arrested: "It's disappointing to have to clarify these things again"

Chris Taylor - April 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken to social media to refute reports that he has been arrested.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis, Brendan Allen
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland defends Chris Curtis following controversial decision loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90: “He was so out of shape.. and still won”

Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland came to the defense of his teammate Chris Curtis after UFC Vegas 90.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, WWE WrestleMania 40
WWE News

UFC fighters react to Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40: "The Rock looked good"

Curtis Calhoun - April 7, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 40 drew the attention of many top UFC fighters and personalities this weekend after a star-studded opening night.