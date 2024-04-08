Chris Curtis explains decision to walk out to Diddy for UFC Vegas 90 main event: “I’m petty and a smart ass”

UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis wasn’t really expecting to walk out to Diddy on Saturday.

Over the weekend, ‘The Action Man’ returned to the cage in the main event of UFC Vegas 90. There, Chris Curtis faced the rising Brendan Allen, who entered the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. ‘All In’ was originally scheduled to face Marvin Vettori at the event, but the Italian withdrew. As a result, Curtis stepped up for his first five-rounder.

Ultimately, the two went back and forth for five rounds. After 25 minutes of pure action, it was Allen who emerged with the split-decision victory. In the process, he avenged his 2021 knockout loss to ‘The Action Man’. Although many, including former UFC champion Sean Strickland, opined that Chris Curtis deserved the nod.

On fight night, many were surprised to hear Chris Curtis’s walkout song. In case you missed it, the middleweight headed into the cage, with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs track “Bad Boys For Life” playing. The controversial rapper and record exec is currently under investigation for a litany of crimes, including sex trafficking and rape.

In the last few weeks, the rapper has even had his properties raided by the FBI. Given all the controversy involving Diddy, many questioned why Chris Curtis decided to walk out to his music. Taking to X, the UFC middleweight contender explained that he didn’t actually expect the company to follow through with his request.

Chris Curtis explains the decision to walk out to Diddy for UFC Vegas 90 main event

Chris Curtis originally wanted to walk out to “The Rumbling” by Sim. The song was made for the popular anime series Attack on Titan, but the UFC vetoed the request. After that, Curtis jokingly suggested Diddy and the rest is history.

“I’m getting some weird looks so I’ll explain the walkout for you guys before I go to bed. Last night at dinner I got a call saying my walkout song( The Rumbling by Stim) wasn’t approved by the execs. I was low key kinda pissed so I went with Diddy thinking,” – Chris Curtis wrote on X earlier this week.

He continued, “There is no way they’ll approve this then…” but I’m petty and a smart ass. Jokes on me, they definitely approved it so we just went with it. Lol Diddy is terrible, but it was kinda hilarious. I’ll do better in the future”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight contender? Did you pay attention to Chris Curtis’s walkout song on Fight Night?