How to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in the United States and Canada

ONE Championship is ready to kick this month off with ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video , headlined by a pair of World Title fights

In tonight’s main event, Chingiz Allazov puts his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line against old foe and No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Meanwhile, the coveted ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title will be up for grabs in the co-headliner when reigning divisional king Mikey Musumeci clashes with ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks.

There are several other exciting fights on the show, including a plethora of MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling showdowns.