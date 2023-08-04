How to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in the United States and Canada
In tonight’s main event, Chingiz Allazov puts his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line against old foe and No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.
Meanwhile, the coveted ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title will be up for grabs in the co-headliner when reigning divisional king Mikey Musumeci clashes with ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks.
There are several other exciting fights on the show, including a plethora of MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling showdowns.
Stellar Supporting Card
ONE Championship has prepared a solid lineup of supporting matches, including ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s promotional kickboxing debut opposite Davit Kiria.
Also returning to action at ONE Fight Night 13 is former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker. The Brazilian squares off against Korean knockout artist Kim Jae Woong in a three-round MMA collision.
Moreover, 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida once again straps on a pair of 4-ounce gloves. The undefeated legend will lock horns with Senegalese wrestling sensation “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in a pivotal heavyweight MMA clash.
Here are the other bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13:
- Catchweight (118lbs) Kickboxing: Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak vs. Lara Fernandez
- Lightweight Muay Thai: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Nauzet Trujillo
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Elias Mahmoudi vs. Edgar Tabares
- Catchweight (180lbs) Submission Grappling: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dagi Arslanaliev
- Bantamweight MMA: Jhanlo Sangiao vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
How To Watch ONE Fight Night 13 Live
ONE Fight Night 13 broadcasts live to more than 170 countries around the globe.
For those living in the United States and Canada, watch the event live via Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, August 4.
Fans can watch the event for free with an Amazon Prime membership.
Topics:Chingiz Allazov Jarred Brooks Jiu-Jitsu Marat Grigorian Marcus Almeida Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship