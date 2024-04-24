Road to ONE: America winner Sean Climaco promises “technical violence” in debut 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2024

Sean Climaco plans to put American Muay Thai on the map with a signature performance in his ONE Championship debut. 

Sean Climaco

The Filipino-American faces Mexican striker Josue Cruz at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video on May 3. The flyweight Muay Thai contest airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. 

Climaco won the Road to ONE: America tournament last year. There, he claimed the coveted US$100,000 contract that goes along with it. 

The 29-year-old now joins one of the most talent rich divisions in ONE. At flyweight, he’ll compete alongside superstars such as Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and flyweight kickboxing ruler Superlek Kiatmoo9. 

Climaco, however, refuses to be overawed. 

“It’s an honor to compete and be in the same weight class as these guys, but I’m not going to let all the media and the lights affect me once it’s time to fight. I’m just going to treat it like it’s another day in the office, go in there and fight the way I fight, and not let all the outside stuff distract me,” he said. 

“Of course, I’m training harder than ever, but that’s how you’re going to have to do it whenever you get called to fight in one of the biggest organizations in the world. I think I’m fully prepared for that.” 

Sean Climaco aims to put on a show in ONE Championship debut

Sean Climaco has vowed to turn out an unforgettable performance when he faces Josue Cruz in his ONE debut. 

He faces a formidable opponent with a 17-2 professional record. But Climaco is confident that he’ll announce himself on the global stage in style. 

“Fans should expect technical violence. I’ve got knockout power in both my hands and hard kicks,” he said. 

“I have an aggressive and exciting fighting style. I’m ready to put it on show for the fans inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and those watching all over the world.” 

