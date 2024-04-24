Undefeated Ben Tynan makes quick turnaround, faces Mauro Cerilli at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2024

Ben Tynan is wasting no time getting back to work as he looks to continue his rapid rise to the top of ONE Championship’s heavyweight MMA division.

Ben Tynan

“Vanilla Thunder” faces former World Title challenger Mauro Cerilli at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event goes down in U.S. primetime on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tynan improved his unblemished record to 6-0 with another dominant performance earlier this month, this time against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21. 

The former NCAA Division I wrestling dropped Didier with an elbow. Then he finished the job via ground and pound after less than three minutes of action. As a result, it was his second straight win under the ONE banner and reminded the heavyweight division that he is a force to be reckoned with. 

However, Cerilli has alternated wins and losses against the cream of the heavyweight crop since challenging then-divisional king Brandon Vera for the gold back in 2018. 

“The Hammer” returned to form in his last outing this past September. There, the 41-year-old defeated hulking British star Paul Elliott by TKO. 

Ben Tynan eyeing three-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin 

Ben Tynan has his hands full with Mauro Cerilli at ONE Fight Night 23. However, he also has one eye on three-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin. 

The pair had a run-in at the weigh ins before Tynan dispatched Dider. After that, the Canadian laid down the gauntlet in the ring post-fight. 

“I feel frickin’ fantastic. The only issue is that we got a middleweight holding the belt at heavyweight, and that ain’t cool,” Tynan told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, referring to newly minted ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion Malykhin. 

“I’m calling out Anatoly. I’m coming for you, man. It may not be next, but I’m coming brother, so keep your eye out baby. He’s a middleweight, there’s not a middleweight on this planet that could beat me. I will whoop his a**.” 

With a win over Cerilli, Tynan can put his name up there with other top heavyweight contenders. After all, guys like Amir Aliakbari, Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane, and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida are already in the running for the next World Title shot. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Reece McLaren

Reece McLaren “excited to showcase” evolved MMA game at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2024
Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Smilla Sundell aims to end Natalia Diachkova’s unbeaten run: “I like stopping people’s streaks”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2024

Smilla Sundell is eager to get back to work in the ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video main event.

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Teen MMA prospect Adrian Lee to make pro debut at ONE 167 in June

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2024

Adrian Lee’s highly anticipated debut in the professional ranks finally has a date.

Reece McLaren
ONE Championship

Reece McLaren guarantees upgraded form in return to ONE Championship: “I’ve gone to another level”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 21, 2024

Reece McLaren is on a mission to rejuvenate his MMA career.

Itsuki Hirata
ONE Championship

Itsuki Hirata vs. Victoria Souza added to stacked ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 19, 2024

Itsuki Hirata is gearing up for a crucial showdown at the highly anticipated ONE 167 on Prime Video.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon battles Denis Puric in kickboxing bout at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 18, 2024
Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan puts target on Anatoly Malykhin: “I’m coming for him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

Ben Tynan made it crystal clear that he wants a piece of three-division king Anatoly Malykhin.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Grappling icon Kade Ruotolo “super fired up” for MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

Kade Ruotolo is feeling a rush of excitement as he gears up for his long-anticipated transition to MMA against Blake Cooper.

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang throws support behind Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

A legendary figure who knows a thing or two about rising to the occasion is passionately rallying behind Denice Zamboanga.

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock ready for next challenge: “I’m always down for a scrap”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

For Jake Peacock, his recent triumph in ONE Championship has only fueled his hunger for more challenges.