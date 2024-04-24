Undefeated Ben Tynan makes quick turnaround, faces Mauro Cerilli at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga 

Ben Tynan is wasting no time getting back to work as he looks to continue his rapid rise to the top of ONE Championship’s heavyweight MMA division.

“Vanilla Thunder” faces former World Title challenger Mauro Cerilli at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event goes down in U.S. primetime on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tynan improved his unblemished record to 6-0 with another dominant performance earlier this month, this time against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21.

The former NCAA Division I wrestling dropped Didier with an elbow. Then he finished the job via ground and pound after less than three minutes of action. As a result, it was his second straight win under the ONE banner and reminded the heavyweight division that he is a force to be reckoned with.

However, Cerilli has alternated wins and losses against the cream of the heavyweight crop since challenging then-divisional king Brandon Vera for the gold back in 2018.

“The Hammer” returned to form in his last outing this past September. There, the 41-year-old defeated hulking British star Paul Elliott by TKO.

Ben Tynan eyeing three-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin

Ben Tynan has his hands full with Mauro Cerilli at ONE Fight Night 23. However, he also has one eye on three-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin.

The pair had a run-in at the weigh ins before Tynan dispatched Dider. After that, the Canadian laid down the gauntlet in the ring post-fight.

“I feel frickin’ fantastic. The only issue is that we got a middleweight holding the belt at heavyweight, and that ain’t cool,” Tynan told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, referring to newly minted ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion Malykhin.

“I’m calling out Anatoly. I’m coming for you, man. It may not be next, but I’m coming brother, so keep your eye out baby. He’s a middleweight, there’s not a middleweight on this planet that could beat me. I will whoop his a**.”

With a win over Cerilli, Tynan can put his name up there with other top heavyweight contenders. After all, guys like Amir Aliakbari, Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane, and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida are already in the running for the next World Title shot.