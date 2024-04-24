K-1 World Champion Masaaki Noiri joins ONE Championship: “I’ve been waiting for this moment”

ONE Championship has added another of the world’s top kickboxers to its ranks.

Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri announced that he joined the ONE roster this week, where he will compete in the talent-rich featherweight kickboxing division.

Noiri is widely regarded as one of the best kickboxers on the planet.

The 30-year-old is a former two-division K-1 World Champion and K-1 Grand Prix Champion and has held the WBC Muay Thai Japanese Title, meaning there is scope for him under both Muay Thai in kickboxing rule sets in ONE.

“I’m truly happy. I’ve been waiting for this moment, finally! I’m also very excited. I can’t wait to step into the ring with only elite fighters and prove my abilities,” he said.

“I believe ONE is the ultimate stage for striking, so I wanted to challenge myself in that ring. I’m pursuing to be the strongest in the world through martial arts, so I chose this path to test if the current Masaaki Noiri can make it in ONE.”