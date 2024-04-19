Itsuki Hirata vs. Victoria Souza added to stacked ONE 167

Itsuki Hirata is gearing up for a crucial showdown at the highly anticipated ONE 167 on Prime Video.

This U.S. primetime event on June 7 marks her first step on the road to redemption. There, she faces Victoria Souza in a women’s atomweight MMA clash, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Hirata’s journey in ONE Championship has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. She burst onto the scene with four consecutive victories, showcasing her grappling prowess that made her a fan favorite.

However, in recent times, “Android 18” has faced setbacks, tasting defeat in three of her last four fights.

Despite these challenges, the Japanese standout remains resolute in her quest to reclaim her winning ways and prove her mettle among the division’s elite.

To elevate her game, Hirata made a strategic decision to shift her training camp to the United States.

Now, as she prepares to duke it out with Souza, fans are eager to witness her evolution inside the Circle.