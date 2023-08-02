Chingiz Allazov seeking redemption against rival Marat Grigorian

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023
ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video will showcase an electrifying main event on Friday, August 4, when ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov and No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian collide for the third time of their storied careers.

Chingiz Allazov

Both fighters share an intense history, and their main event battle at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, promises to be a spectacle of unparalleled proportions. After all, Allazov is looking for redemption against his long-standing foe.

“I like this fight,” the reigning titleholder said. “I’ve been waiting for this day. We fought 10 years ago. The first time was a no contest. In the second fight, I lost.”

Things have changed a lot since the last time they stood across from each other. Over the past decade, the two bitter rivals have risen to the top of the kickboxing world.

Allazov won the 2022 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship, edging out Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision.

The Belarusian-Azerbaijani striker then kicked off his 2023 campaign on an astounding note. In January, he knocked out Superbon Singha Mawynn to win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Before Allazov cemented his status as the sport’s pound-for-pound king, however, Grigorian amassed the most illustrious titles outside of ONE Championship.

Moreover, Grigorian has been a perennial favorite in the division. He’s scored big victories over the likes of Ivan Kondratev, Andy Souwer, and Tayfun Ozcan.

As they step into the ring once again, the stakes are higher than ever. That’s because, this time around, 26 pounds of gold are on the line.

And Allazov now has the chance to accomplish something he has yet to do — beat Grigorian.

“I have many plans – to work my speed, move, and go forward and backward,” the Belarusian-Azerbaijani fighter said. “We have a game plan for this fight. You will see in the fight.”

Chingiz Allazov Reveals Life-Changing Status After Winning Featherweight Gold

Allazov may be on top of the kickboxing world right now, but he’s not resting on his laurels.

Even while basking in the glory of his newfound popularity, the 30-year-old stressed the importance of maintaining a hungry mindset.

“I’ve become one of the most popular fighters in the world,” Allazov said. “I stay in Krabi, [Thailand], and many Thai people come to pay respect to me. I have many followers. It’s good, but it hasn’t changed my mentality.”

His stock could further skyrocket if he walks out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his hand raised in triumph at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video this Friday.

As the date for his rubber match opposite his archnemesis approaches, Allazov’s demonstrating a remarkable display of mental fortitude by refusing to look ahead.

“I really don’t have a plan [for what’s next]. I only have to focus 100 percent on my fight with Marat,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chingiz Allazov ONE Championship

