Rodtang Jitmuangnon battles Denis Puric in kickboxing bout at ONE 167
ONE 167 on Prime Video has gained another high-profile matchup in its already stacked lineup.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon steps back into action on the U.S. primetime card. There, he squares off against Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing showdown, airing live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.
“The Iron Man” is coming off a brief hiatus caused by a hand injury he sustained in training.
The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion last competed in September 2023. He faced flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a memorable bout. However, he fell short, losing by close unanimous decision.
Despite the tiff not being for Rodtang’s belt due to Superlek missing weight, the clash delivered on every level. It became one of the most talked-about encounters of the year across all disciplines.
Now, the Thai megastar looks to reclaim his status as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.
Denis Puric gets wish to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon
For Denis Puric, his date with Rodtang Jitmuangnon represents a dream come true.
“The Bosnian Menace” has been vocal about his desire to test his mettle against the Thai hard-hitter since joining ONE Championship.
A much louder callout came from Puric earlier this month when he defeated Jacob Smith by unanimous decision to take the #2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.
Now, his persistence has paid off.
Like Rodtang, Puric is also known for his fan-friendly fighting style. This sets the stage for an exciting collision with “The Iron Man,” promising to captivate the audience over three rounds.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
