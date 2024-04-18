Rodtang Jitmuangnon battles Denis Puric in kickboxing bout at ONE 167

ONE 167 on Prime Video has gained another high-profile matchup in its already stacked lineup.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon steps back into action on the U.S. primetime card. There, he squares off against Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing showdown, airing live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

“The Iron Man” is coming off a brief hiatus caused by a hand injury he sustained in training.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion last competed in September 2023. He faced flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a memorable bout. However, he fell short, losing by close unanimous decision.

Despite the tiff not being for Rodtang’s belt due to Superlek missing weight, the clash delivered on every level. It became one of the most talked-about encounters of the year across all disciplines.

Now, the Thai megastar looks to reclaim his status as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.