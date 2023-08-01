Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida takes aim at “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane: “My goal is to finish it in the first round”

Despite the tantalizing prospect of a World Title shot, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida remains resolute in keeping his gaze firmly fixed on the task at hand, choosing to value the challenge before him rather than the potential rewards that lie ahead.

The unbeaten Brazilian star is set to face “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in a pivotal heavyweight MMA battle at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4.

While there have been insinuations that a fifth victory in a row for “Buchecha” could place him first in line to challenge two-division kingpin Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight World Championship, he isn’t looking too far ahead.

“A lot of people ask me about this. I really don’t think [about it,] and I don’t care about it. I leave it in the hands of my coaches and my manager. I’m just a fighter; I go there and do my job,” Almeida stated.

“When my manager and coaches think I’m ready, I’ll be ready. I don’t fight, thinking that the next one might be for the belt. I just go there and do my job.”