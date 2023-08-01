Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida takes aim at “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane: “My goal is to finish it in the first round”

By ONE Championship - August 1, 2023
Despite the tantalizing prospect of a World Title shot, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida remains resolute in keeping his gaze firmly fixed on the task at hand, choosing to value the challenge before him rather than the potential rewards that lie ahead.

Marcus Buchech Almeida

The unbeaten Brazilian star is set to face “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in a pivotal heavyweight MMA battle at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4.

While there have been insinuations that a fifth victory in a row for “Buchecha” could place him first in line to challenge two-division kingpin Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight World Championship, he isn’t looking too far ahead.

“A lot of people ask me about this. I really don’t think [about it,] and I don’t care about it. I leave it in the hands of my coaches and my manager. I’m just a fighter; I go there and do my job,” Almeida stated.

“When my manager and coaches think I’m ready, I’ll be ready. I don’t fight, thinking that the next one might be for the belt. I just go there and do my job.”

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida Breaks Down “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane

The 33-year-old grappler understands the danger of underestimating an opponent like Kane, who has taken the division by storm with his powerful Senegalese wrestling background and explosive striking.

“‘Reug Reug’ is a very tough guy. He comes from a good sequence of victories. ‘Reug Reug’ is a guy who comes from grappling and has a very good foundation,” Almeida said.

Kane has won three of his last four outings under the ONE Championship banner, with two wins coming via TKO.

Moreover, the Senegal native demonstrated his superior grappling and top control in his most recent outing this past December, beating Jasur Mirzamukhamedov by unanimous decision.

With both men bringing unique skill sets to the table, “Buchecha” anticipates that his fearsome opponent will put forth a herculean effort to keep the fight standing when they collide on Friday evening.

“I think he’ll try to keep the fight on the feet. He’s definitely been training a lot on takedown defense and striking. I think those are his strong points,” he shared.

Almeida, a 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, has made a seamless transition into MMA since his ONE debut in 2021, racking up four consecutive first-round wins, with three victories coming by submission and one via technical knockout.

While he is undoubtedly eyeing an early finish to continue his ascent up his competitive weight class,“Buchecha” is fully prepared to go the distance if necessary.

“My goal is to finish it in the first round. That’s always the goal. But if that doesn’t happen, I am prepared for 15 minutes of fighting. But without a doubt, the goal is a submission in the first round, as it happened in my previous fights,” he declared.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marcus Almeida ONE Championship

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10
ONE Championship

ONE Championship to hold four U.S. events in 2024 after successful Colorado debut

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

ONE Championship is headed back to America for a packed 2024 schedule.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong declares ONE Championship’s Anatoly Malykhin as the best MMA heavyweight on the planet

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong believes Anatoly Malykhin is the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would have defeated Aljamain Sterling under ONE Championship rule set: “Oh, 1,000 percent”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would’ve gotten his hand raised over Aljamain Sterling if it was fought under ONE Championship rules.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt calls out Japanese legend Shinya Aoki following recent win at ONE Fight Night 10

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Sage Northcutt has called out Shinya Aoki for a fight following his recent comeback victory in ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson

Pros react after Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriana Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10

Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023
ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

ONE Fight Night 10 Results: Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriano Moraes (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

ONE Championship will make its debut on US soil this evening in Colorado, with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlining the card.

Sage Northcutt, ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship, MMA
Sage Northcutt

ONE Fight Night 10 Results: Sage Northcutt stops Ahmed Mujtaba in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

Tonight’s ONE Championship Fight Night 10 main card features a lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and Ahmed Mujtaba.

Aung La N Sang, ONE Championship
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Aung La NSang breaks down fight with Fan Rong: “I don’t see it going to the judges”

Zain Bando - May 5, 2023

Former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Aung La NSang will compete on U.S. soil for the first time in his ONE Championship career.

Francis Ngannou
ONE Championship

ONE Championship drops out of running to sign Francis Ngannou: "We decided not to submit our final offer"

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2023

Francis Ngannou will not be signing with ONE Championship.