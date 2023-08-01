Two World Title bouts top ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

A World Title Trilogy Tops The Bill

In ONE Fight Night 13’s main event, Chingiz “Chinga” Allazov will defend his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship for the first time against longtime rival and #2-ranked divisional contender Marat Grigorian.

The pair crossed paths twice in 2013, with the first bout ending in a no contest and the second going the way of Grigorian via decision.

Things have changed a lot for both men in the decade since as they have risen to the top of the sport while amassing the most prestigious titles in kickboxing.

Their previous duels produced some of the most memorable moments that kickboxing fans have seen, but this time, the stakes are higher than ever before – something that Grigorian is well-aware of.

“At that moment, we were the best upcoming fighters. From those years, we have both changed a lot. We’ve both fought against the top guys,” the Armenian said.

“Now, I’m seeing he’s [gotten] much better in these last two years. He’s in his prime, he’s sharp, he’s ready. I know it will be a very hard fight, and I will be ready. He’s now doing very well, so I want to prove myself. Bring it on. I want to feel it.”

For his part, Allazov is coming off the biggest victory of his illustrious career, knocking out Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the coveted World Title earlier this year.

That upset win cemented his status as the #1 pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet, but the Azerbaijani-Belarusian sensation feels that he has to settle his unfinished business with Grigorian before he can truly see himself as the sport’s one true king.

“I like this fight. I’ve been waiting for this day. ONE gave me three opponents for my first defense, and I picked Grigorian,” Allazov stated.

Given the competitive history between these two warriors, the anticipation for this encounter is at an all-time high.