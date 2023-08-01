Two World Title bouts top ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video
This Friday, August 4, ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime video is set to deliver an action-packed spectacle featuring not one but two intriguing World Title matchups as its marquee attractions.
A World Title Trilogy Tops The Bill
In ONE Fight Night 13’s main event, Chingiz “Chinga” Allazov will defend his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship for the first time against longtime rival and #2-ranked divisional contender Marat Grigorian.
The pair crossed paths twice in 2013, with the first bout ending in a no contest and the second going the way of Grigorian via decision.
Things have changed a lot for both men in the decade since as they have risen to the top of the sport while amassing the most prestigious titles in kickboxing.
Their previous duels produced some of the most memorable moments that kickboxing fans have seen, but this time, the stakes are higher than ever before – something that Grigorian is well-aware of.
“At that moment, we were the best upcoming fighters. From those years, we have both changed a lot. We’ve both fought against the top guys,” the Armenian said.
“Now, I’m seeing he’s [gotten] much better in these last two years. He’s in his prime, he’s sharp, he’s ready. I know it will be a very hard fight, and I will be ready. He’s now doing very well, so I want to prove myself. Bring it on. I want to feel it.”
For his part, Allazov is coming off the biggest victory of his illustrious career, knocking out Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the coveted World Title earlier this year.
That upset win cemented his status as the #1 pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet, but the Azerbaijani-Belarusian sensation feels that he has to settle his unfinished business with Grigorian before he can truly see himself as the sport’s one true king.
“I like this fight. I’ve been waiting for this day. ONE gave me three opponents for my first defense, and I picked Grigorian,” Allazov stated.
Given the competitive history between these two warriors, the anticipation for this encounter is at an all-time high.
A Must-See World Champion Vs. World Champion Grappling Match
Right before that heated striking battle goes down, ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks will enter unchartered territory to challenge Mikey “Darth Rigatoni” Musumeci for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title in the co-main event.
Musumeci has been unstoppable in ONE thus far, posting a perfect 4-0 slate, including winning and successfully defending the inaugural ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title. But this time around, he lures a very unique challenger in the form of Brooks.
While he might appear on paper to be a sizable underdog in this showdown, “The Monkey God” believes he’ll offer an array of surprises that can spoil Musumeci’s unbeaten run.
“The dude doesn’t get really submitted. So, the only way I see myself submitting him is by getting something quick. My speed, my agility, and my athleticism are going to play a big factor in this,” Brooks stressed.
Despite his opponent’s ample self-belief, Musumeci is confident that he can overcome the challenges brought by him this weekend.
“MMA guys are always very difficult to finish, so I’ve just been obsessing about how I’m going to finish him. And I feel like I’m ready to finish him in any part of the match,” the defending flyweight submission grappling king said.
“The legs, the arms, a choke – anywhere it goes, I’m prepared.”
The Undercard Is Stacked With Stars
Several other notable names are lined up to appear on the ONE Fight Night 13 card, including Tawanchai PK Saenchai, John “Hands Of Stone” Lineker, and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.
Tawanchai – the reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion – is slated to have his kickboxing debut under the promotion’s banner when he takes on Davit Kiria.
Meanwhile, Lineker – a former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion – is set to duke it out with “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong.
“Buchecha” is also scheduled to return to action for the first time since last August when he locks horns with “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in a pivotal heavyweight MMA clash.
Here are the other fights scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13:
- Catchweight (118lbs) Kickboxing: Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak vs. Lara Fernandez
- Lightweight Muay Thai: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Nauzet Trujillo
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Elias Mahmoudi vs. Edgar Tabares
- Catchweight (180) Submission Grappling: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dagi Arslanaliev
- Bantamweight MMA: Jhanlo Sangiao vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
