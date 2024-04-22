Smilla Sundell aims to end Natalia Diachkova’s unbeaten run: “I like stopping people’s streaks”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2024

Smilla Sundell is eager to get back to work in the ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video main event.

Smilla Sundell

“The Hurricane” puts her ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against Russian powerhouse Natalia Diachkova at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3 live in U.S. primetime.

Sundell made her ONE Championship debut at 17 years old and later that year became the youngest World Champion in promotional history.

She then recently crushed women’s atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues this past September. But it has been getting harder for her to find anyone willing to step up and challenge her. That said, Sundell is ecstatic that Diachkova accepted the call.

“I’ve been told that I was going to fight many times now, but it’s been rescheduled and cancelled, so I didn’t have any opponents,” she said.

“It’s very hard to focus when you don’t have a person in mind. So, it’s been hard to focus, but I’m on it now. I need a name to focus on.”

Diachkova is arguably the most dangerous challenger of Sundell’s career.

“Karelian Lynx” has left a trail of destruction in her ONE tenure, which includes three first-round knockouts in her unbeaten four-fight run.

But the reigning women’s strawweight Muay Thai queen isn’t overlooking Diachkova’s ferocious punches.

“I watched all her [ONE] Friday Fights. Very quick finishes in most of them, so it’s very hard to say how it will be if it goes longer than one round. But yeah, she’s strong and has good boxing,” Sundell said.

“I don’t think any fight is easy at this level, so no, it’s not going to be an easier fight compared to my previous fights. We’ll see in the ring.”

Smilla Sundell still searching for more success

Despite her record-breaking career so far, Smilla Sundell is hungry to achieve even more.

Still only 19 years old, the Swedish sensation has plenty left in front of her. And she also feels as though her competitive drive will be too much for upcoming opponent Natalia Diachkova to handle.

“I like stopping people’s streaks,” she said.

“But I think I want this more than her, and that’s why I’ll come out on top.”

