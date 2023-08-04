Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz has gotten into the head of Jake Paul ahead of their boxing match: “That may affect him in his performance”

Michael Bisping believes that Nate Diaz has gotten into the head of Jake Paul ahead of their boxing match.

It will be Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul in a professional boxing match this Saturday night, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Diaz, 38, will be making his boxing debut against Jake Paul, 26, in what is being billed as the ‘Ready for War’ bout.

‘The Problem Child’ has a record of 6 wins and 1 loss in the ring, with 4 of those victories coming via way of knockout. Paul’s only loss came against Tommy Fury in February of this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Michael Bisping, speaking on his YouTube channel, is sharing his predictions ahead of the Diaz vs Paul match-up saying:

“I think Jake, coming off his first loss is now going to feel human. When you go out there and you’re undefeated and you’re beating people time after time after time like he was doing and you’re knocking people out like he was doing and then he fights Anderson Silva and he wins by decision, you start to believe your own hype. Everyone’s kissing his ass, his managers, his trainers, all the fans online, all his YouTube community and you start to believe it but then you lose to Tommy Fury and you lose fair and square and against a guy that, all respect to Tommy Fury, he isn’t world class right now.”

Concluding, Michael Bisping believes Diaz’s recent antics just might be frustrating Paul, which could ultimately lead to problems with Pauls’ performance in the ring (h/t MMANews):

“I don’t think he’s going to be quite as confident and as I said with all the antics at the press conference, walking out the building and all the rest of it and the refusal to engage, I think Jake is already starting to get a little frustrated and that may affect him in his performance.”

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Do you think Diaz can had Paul his 2nd loss?

