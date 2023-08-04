Stephen Thompson responds to challenge from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

Stephen Thompson is responding to the challenge he received from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman (20-3 MMA), when speaking with ‘TMZ Sports’, recently called out the number 7 ranked welterweight contender Thompson (17-6 MMA) saying:

“I’ve done everything there is to do. The only guy that, to be honest, that even make sense right now is Wonderboy, because he needs an opponent. Wonderboy’s been around for so long, and he’s just that name to where it’s always a good fight. His style is very, very difficult to fight. He’s just one of those names, he’s in my era, that I never really got to fight.”

In response, in an interview with ‘TMZ Sports‘, Stephen Thompson has confirmed he’s ‘in’:

“Kamaru Usman has always been a guy that I just never had the opportunity to face off against. For him to say he was willing to fight, and it makes sense at this point, is awesome. I’m all for it, to be honest with you. I am all for it.”

Continuing, Thompson said:

“To be able to have a shot at the No. 1 seed, are you kidding me? And a good athlete, a good person in Kamaru Usman, I’m all for it. I love battling those types of guys. The guys with professionalism, those guys that are good people inside and outside of the Octagon. We’ve hung out a few times and we’ve always been very cordial, but that would be awesome. MSG or whenever he wants to do it. I’m looking at MSG right now.”

MSG (Madison Square Garden) in New York is the venue for UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11th of this year.

Well, it looks like both Stephen Thompson and Kamaru Usman are game to battle it out in the cage, now it’s up to UFC President, Dana White, to make it a reality.

