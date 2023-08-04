Stephen Thompson responds to challenge from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

By Susan Cox - August 4, 2023
Stephen Thompson is responding to the challenge he received from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

Stephen Thompson, Kamaru Usman, UFC

Usman (20-3 MMA), when speaking with ‘TMZ Sports’, recently called out the number 7 ranked welterweight contender Thompson (17-6 MMA) saying:

“I’ve done everything there is to do. The only guy that, to be honest, that even make sense right now is Wonderboy, because he needs an opponent. Wonderboy’s been around for so long, and he’s just that name to where it’s always a good fight. His style is very, very difficult to fight. He’s just one of those names, he’s in my era, that I never really got to fight.”

In response, in an interview with ‘TMZ Sports‘, Stephen Thompson has confirmed he’s ‘in’:

“Kamaru Usman has always been a guy that I just never had the opportunity to face off against. For him to say he was willing to fight, and it makes sense at this point, is awesome. I’m all for it, to be honest with you. I am all for it.”

Continuing, Thompson said:

“To be able to have a shot at the No. 1 seed, are you kidding me? And a good athlete, a good person in Kamaru Usman, I’m all for it. I love battling those types of guys. The guys with professionalism, those guys that are good people inside and outside of the Octagon. We’ve hung out a few times and we’ve always been very cordial, but that would be awesome. MSG or whenever he wants to do it. I’m looking at MSG right now.”

MSG (Madison Square Garden) in New York is the venue for UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11th of this year.

Well, it looks like both Stephen Thompson and Kamaru Usman are game to battle it out in the cage, now it’s up to UFC President, Dana White, to make it a reality.

Would you like to see ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ vs ‘Wonderboy’ this November? Who would you put your money on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Jake Paul says Conor McGregor fight “makes sense” after he knocks out Nate Diaz: “I always said I’d fight him”

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
UFC Nashville

UFC Nashville: ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ Weigh-in Results - 1 fighter misses weight

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023

UFC Nashville ‘Sandhagen vs. Font’ will take place tomorrow, Saturday, August 5th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney booked for quick turnaround following submission loss to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

Terrance McKinney has been booked for a quick turnaround after his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, UFC 291, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier weighs in after Jan Blachowicz claims “robbery” in UFC 291 loss to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier has reacted to Jan Blachowicz claiming that he was robbed in his UFC 291 clash with Alex Pereira.

Ben Rothwell, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, UFC Vegas 42
Marcos Rogério de Lima

Marcos Rogerio de Lima says he “can’t eat properly” following knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

UFC heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima has said he can’t eat properly following his knockout loss to Derrick Lewis.

Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font

Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023
Damon Jackson
Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson expects Billy Quarantillo scrap to be a "dog fight" at UFC Nashville: "Right from the bell it will be crazy firework"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Damon Jackson knows his scrap at UFC Nashville against Billy Quarantillo will be a dog fight.

Brendan Schaub and Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Brendan Schaub offered bareknuckle MMA fight against Derrick Lewis in Jorge Masvidal's promotion: "I wouldn't say no"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Brendan Schaub could be making a comeback.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz
UFC

Conor McGregor plans to get the BMF belt and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Conor McGregor has revealed his two-fight plan.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira accuses him of being “without motivation” for more than 2 years: “You are nobody now, again”

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Conor McGregor has gone back and forth with Charles Oliveira.