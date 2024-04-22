Teen MMA prospect Adrian Lee to make pro debut at ONE 167 in June

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2024

Adrian Lee’s highly anticipated debut in the professional ranks finally has a date.

Adrian Lee

The Singaporean-American phenom steps inside the Circle on June 7 to face Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA clash at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adrian becomes the fourth member of the Lee clan to join ONE Championship. He follows in the footsteps of his siblings, Christian, Angela, and the late Victoria.

Christian currently holds the ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Titles. Meanwhile, Angela enjoyed an illustrious career as the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion until her retirement in September 2023.

At just 18 years old, he has already garnered significant attention as one of MMA’s most promising amateur prospects.

His credentials include being a four-time National Youth MMA Champion. Moreover, his prowess extends beyond the cage as he won the 2023 Hawaii High School State Wrestling Title.

Adding to his growing list of accomplishments, Adrian secured an amateur title under the Toughman Hawaii banner in December 2022. This triumph took place just days before the tragic passing of his sister Victoria.

Undeterred by personal adversity, Adrian successfully defended his belt in September 2023 via unanimous decision.

His transition to the world’s largest martial arts organization is the next logical step in his journey, promising to be his toughest challenge yet.

Adrian Lees faces no pushover in Antonio Mammarella

Standing opposite Adrian Lee in his maiden appearance on the global stage is Antonio Mammarella.

The Sydney, Australia native makes his promotional debut with a professional MMA victory already under his belt. He earned this through a TKO win in December 2023 after a successful run in the amateur circuit.

Mammarella joins his unbeaten teammates Coopar Royal and Faine Mesquita on the ONE roster, representing the MMAFFT squad and adding to their growing reputation.

For Mammarella, it’s a chance to announce his presence on a grand scale and test his skills against a fellow rising star.

ONE Championship

