Mikey Musumeci to challenge Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 24, 2024

Two of the very best grapplers on the planet will collide on home soil at ONE 168: Denver. 

Mikey Musumeci

Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci moves up a division to challenge ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo. The American BJJ black belts will meet the the Ball Arena in Denver, United States, on September 6. 

Ruotolo is one of the most dominant champions on the ONE roster. The California native is unbeaten in his six appearances since making his ONE Championship debut in 2022. 

He has held the lightweight submission grappling strap since its inception later that year. Earlier this month, however, he took out Brazilian standout Francisco Lo in a 180-pound non-title catchweight contest. 

The 21-year-old phenom is also set to make his highly anticipated MMA debut at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7. 

Afterward, it’s straight back to his native sport where he will face Musumeci. But it won’t be the first time Musumeci has tackled a larger opponent.

Mikey Musumeci has campaigned at lightweight before

When he faces Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver, it won’t be the first time Mikey Musumeci has competed at lightweight. 

“Darth Rigatoni” submitted former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Shinya Aoki this past October. Incredibly, he tapped the Japanese legend with his own signature “Aoki Lock.” 

Musumeci will begin his ascent up the division in his next fight. In the interim, the 27-year-old has a revenge match booked at bantamweight against old foe Gabriel Souza, also at ONE 167. 

The American has defended his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title on three occasions since claiming the inaugural crown in 2022.  

Now, he is embarking on an openweight odyssey in search of new challenges.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

