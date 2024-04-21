Reece McLaren guarantees upgraded form in return to ONE Championship: “I’ve gone to another level”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 21, 2024

Reece McLaren is on a mission to rejuvenate his MMA career.

Reece McLaren

“Lightning” gets the chance to do so when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

There, the #4-ranked flyweight MMA contender takes on #5-ranked Hu Yong in a three-round duel.

For this bout, the Australian spitfire has relocated his camp to Queensland’s CMBT Training Centre. This decision represents more than just a change of scenery. It signifies McLaren’s commitment to addressing the nuances required to compete at the highest level.

“Respectfully, I think some things just run full circle. I’ve made the switch now to the CMBT Training Centre. I’m training there full time and I’m already seeing a massive improvement in a few things MMA-wise,” he said.

McLaren’s previous training setup saw him sharpening his striking skills at Boonchu Gym under the mentorship of Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr.

Undoubtedly, this period saw McLaren level up his stand-up game, showcasing improved techniques and fight IQ in his recent performances.

But despite the gains in striking prowess, he recognized the need to fortify his overall MMA toolkit.

“I have to give props to Miles [Muecke]. His dedication to my training has blown me away. As head coach, he’s taken everything by the reins, and I’ve gone to another level thanks to him,” McLaren said.

“I’m sure everyone’s going to see the results.”

Reece McLaren values lessons from recent loss

The turning point for Reece McLaren came after his rematch against former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Kairat Akhmetov in May 2023.

In their second encounter, he succumbed to the Kazakh’s wrestling prowess, resulting in a unanimous decision loss.

Reflecting on this setback, McLaren acknowledged the need to shore up his training in all facets of MMA.

“I really had to focus on myself and that’s what I had committed to this year, committing to my own training,” he said.

“It has made me take the MMA journey back down the road a little bit and focus on actual MMA. Everything that is MMA is pulsating through my veins. I’m so excited to be back training MMA full time.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Itsuki Hirata

Itsuki Hirata vs. Victoria Souza added to stacked ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 19, 2024
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon battles Denis Puric in kickboxing bout at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 18, 2024

ONE 167 on Prime Video has gained another high-profile matchup in its already stacked lineup.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Ben Tynan puts target on Anatoly Malykhin: “I’m coming for him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

Ben Tynan made it crystal clear that he wants a piece of three-division king Anatoly Malykhin.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Grappling icon Kade Ruotolo “super fired up” for MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

Kade Ruotolo is feeling a rush of excitement as he gears up for his long-anticipated transition to MMA against Blake Cooper.

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang throws support behind Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

A legendary figure who knows a thing or two about rising to the occasion is passionately rallying behind Denice Zamboanga.

Jake Peacock

Jake Peacock ready for next challenge: “I’m always down for a scrap”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024
Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Official: Seven matches added to ONE Fight Night 22 to complete 11-bout lineup

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 16, 2024

As the countdown to ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video draws closer, fans are in for a treat with the addition of seven matches to complete its lineup.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw wants to test mettle against top-ranked contenders

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 15, 2024

Following his triumphant return to action earlier this month, Jeremy Pacatiw is more confident than ever.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama aiming for another shot at bantamweight strap: ‘I think I should get a title shot’

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2024

Nong-O Hama is fueled by a burning desire to once again carry 26 pounds of gold on his shoulder.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon wishes to run it back with Chingiz Allazov: “I want to be number one”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 12, 2024

For Superbon, the desire for payback burns brightly.