Reece McLaren guarantees upgraded form in return to ONE Championship: “I’ve gone to another level”
Reece McLaren is on a mission to rejuvenate his MMA career.
“Lightning” gets the chance to do so when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.
There, the #4-ranked flyweight MMA contender takes on #5-ranked Hu Yong in a three-round duel.
For this bout, the Australian spitfire has relocated his camp to Queensland’s CMBT Training Centre. This decision represents more than just a change of scenery. It signifies McLaren’s commitment to addressing the nuances required to compete at the highest level.
“Respectfully, I think some things just run full circle. I’ve made the switch now to the CMBT Training Centre. I’m training there full time and I’m already seeing a massive improvement in a few things MMA-wise,” he said.
McLaren’s previous training setup saw him sharpening his striking skills at Boonchu Gym under the mentorship of Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr.
Undoubtedly, this period saw McLaren level up his stand-up game, showcasing improved techniques and fight IQ in his recent performances.
But despite the gains in striking prowess, he recognized the need to fortify his overall MMA toolkit.
“I have to give props to Miles [Muecke]. His dedication to my training has blown me away. As head coach, he’s taken everything by the reins, and I’ve gone to another level thanks to him,” McLaren said.
“I’m sure everyone’s going to see the results.”
Reece McLaren values lessons from recent loss
The turning point for Reece McLaren came after his rematch against former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Kairat Akhmetov in May 2023.
In their second encounter, he succumbed to the Kazakh’s wrestling prowess, resulting in a unanimous decision loss.
Reflecting on this setback, McLaren acknowledged the need to shore up his training in all facets of MMA.
“I really had to focus on myself and that’s what I had committed to this year, committing to my own training,” he said.
“It has made me take the MMA journey back down the road a little bit and focus on actual MMA. Everything that is MMA is pulsating through my veins. I’m so excited to be back training MMA full time.”
