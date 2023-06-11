Pros react after Charles Oliveira TKO’s Beneil Dariush at UFC 289
Tonight’s UFC 289 event was co-headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush.
Oliveira (34-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Islam Makhachev last October at UFC 280 in a fight for the undisputed lightweight world title. Prior to that setback, ‘Do Bronx’ had put together a sensational eleven-fight win streak which included victories over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Meanwhile, Beneiel Dariush (22-5-1 MMA) entered UFC 289 sporting an eight-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot in October of last year. The 34-year-old had not tasted defeat since March of 2018 when he was knocked out by Alexander Hernandez.
Tonight’s UFC 289 co-main event resulted in another first-round finish for Charles Oliveira. After being taken down early in the fight, the former lightweight champion was able to scramble back to his feet and lands a thunderous head kick. Beneil Dariush was clearly rocked from the strike and dove for a takedown. Oliveira was able to take top position and once he did it was nothing but hammers to score the victory.
Official UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliviera def. Beneil Dariush via TKO at 4:10 of Round 1
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Oliveira vs. Dariush’ below:
The reason why I bought this PPV is coming up Next Charles Vs Benny #UFC289
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 11, 2023
Huge fight feeling.
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 11, 2023
Big fight feels 😅 #UFC289
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 11, 2023
🔑’s for Beneil has to take this to the ground and use top wrestling control. 🔑’s for Oliveira has to keep it on his feet and if takedown look to get up. Keep it in the center. #ufc289
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023
Two really nice guys. Humble beginnings. I relate to both of them so much. I can’t pick a winner here. But I am hoping for violence 😈 May the next title challenger win! #UFC289
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023
They Getting Straight To It #UFC289 #NoFeelingEachOtherOut
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 11, 2023
Post-fight reactions t0 Charles Oliveira defeating Beneil Dariush at UFC 289:
What an amazing performance and exactly how you bounce back from a tough loss. Charles is an inspiration to all fighters out there. #UFC289
— Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) June 11, 2023
Head up Benny you the man
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 11, 2023
Congrats Charles.
But still there’s levels in this game 😎
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023
Gutted for Dariush. Should’ve had a title shot already. But congrats on a HUGE statement from Oliveira! He is a bonafide finisher! #UFC289
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023
Wow Charles beat all top5 porra 👏🏾
— C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 11, 2023
Congrats to Charles. If he could work on getting up sooner (like Aldo ) he would be really hard to beat. Islam is another animal on top. Doesn’t play the jits game and active on top. #ufc288
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 11, 2023
Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his TKO victory over Beneil Dariush this evening in Vancouver, Canada?
