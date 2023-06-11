Pros react after Charles Oliveira TKO’s Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

By Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was co-headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, UFC 289, UFC

Oliveira (34-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Islam Makhachev last October at UFC 280 in a fight for the undisputed lightweight world title. Prior to that setback, ‘Do Bronx’ had put together a sensational eleven-fight win streak which included victories over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Beneiel Dariush (22-5-1 MMA) entered UFC 289 sporting an eight-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot in October of last year. The 34-year-old had not tasted defeat since March of 2018 when he was knocked out by Alexander Hernandez.

Tonight’s UFC 289 co-main event resulted in another first-round finish for Charles Oliveira. After being taken down early in the fight, the former lightweight champion was able to scramble back to his feet and lands a thunderous head kick. Beneil Dariush was clearly rocked from the strike and dove for a takedown. Oliveira was able to take top position and once he did it was nothing but hammers to score the victory.

Official UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliviera def. Beneil Dariush via TKO at 4:10 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Oliveira vs. Dariush’ below:

Post-fight reactions t0 Charles Oliveira defeating Beneil Dariush at UFC 289:

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his TKO victory over Beneil Dariush this evening in Vancouver, Canada?

