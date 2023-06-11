UFC 289 Results: Mike Malott stops Adam Fugitt in Round 2 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the welterweight bout between Adam Fugitt and Mike Malott.

Fugitt (9-4 MMA) most recently competed back in February of this year, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Yusaku Kinoshita. Prior to that, the 34-year-old had suffered a TKO loss to Michael Morales in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott (10-1-1 MMA) enters the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old Canadian has gone a perfect 2-0 under the UFC banner, scoring stoppage wins over Mickey Gall and Yohan Lainesse.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Malott lands a body kick that hurts Fugitt. Adam doubles over and Mike Malott charges in. Fugitt fires off a combination and keeps Malot at bay. Another body kick lands and Fugitt is clearly still hurting. Nonetheless, he starts to advance and land shots. Malott with a right hand over the top. Fugitt appears to be okay now and he’s marching forward. Malott goes for another body kick but it lands low. Referee goes to step in but Fugitt waves him off. Adam Fugitt gets Mike Malott to the cage and shoots in. The Canadian stuffs the shot and grabs the clinch. He takes the fight to the floor and lands in half-guard. Fugitt get back to full guard and Malott stands up. Back on the feet and Fugitt continues advancing. He is struggling to find his range here. Malott with a trip takedown to end the round.

Round two begins and Adam Fugitt is right back with early presure. Mike Malott responds with some good kicks. Snapping front kicks, keeping Fugitt at bay. The Canadian floors his opponent with a big punch. He jumps on a guillotine choke and this one is all over! WOW!

Mike Malott gets the finish and it is a perfect night for Canadian fighters 🇨🇦 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/JQCyUKmRqU — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 11, 2023

Mike Mallot caps off a perfect night for the Canucks! What a tight guillotine!! pic.twitter.com/qDvMlmrZxt — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) June 11, 2023

Official UFC 289 Results: Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt via submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Malot fight next following his submission victory over Fugitt this evening in Vancouver, Canada?