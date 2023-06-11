UFC 289 Results: Mike Malott stops Adam Fugitt in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the welterweight bout between Adam Fugitt and Mike Malott.

Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results

Fugitt (9-4 MMA) most recently competed back in February of this year, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Yusaku Kinoshita. Prior to that, the 34-year-old had suffered a TKO loss to Michael Morales in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott (10-1-1 MMA) enters the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old Canadian has gone a perfect 2-0 under the UFC banner, scoring stoppage wins over Mickey Gall and Yohan Lainesse.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Malott lands a body kick that hurts Fugitt. Adam doubles over and Mike Malott charges in. Fugitt fires off a combination and keeps Malot at bay. Another body kick lands and Fugitt is clearly still hurting. Nonetheless, he starts to advance and land shots. Malott with a right hand over the top. Fugitt appears to be okay now and he’s marching forward. Malott goes for another body kick but it lands low. Referee goes to step in but Fugitt waves him off. Adam Fugitt gets Mike Malott to the cage and shoots in. The Canadian stuffs the shot and grabs the clinch. He takes the fight to the floor and lands in half-guard. Fugitt get back to full guard and Malott stands up. Back on the feet and Fugitt continues advancing. He is struggling to find his range here. Malott with a trip takedown to end the round.

Round two begins and Adam Fugitt is right back with early presure. Mike Malott responds with some good kicks. Snapping front kicks, keeping Fugitt at bay. The Canadian floors his opponent with a big punch. He jumps on a guillotine choke and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 289 Results: Mike Malott def. Adam Fugitt via submission (guillotine) at 1:06 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Malot fight next following his submission victory over Fugitt this evening in Vancouver, Canada?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Adam Fugitt Mike Malott UFC UFC 289

Related

Dan Ige

Pros react after Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023
Dan Ige, Nate Landwehr, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Nate Landwehr

UFC 289 Results: Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the featherweight clash between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, Results, UFC
Beneil Dariush

UFC 289: 'Nunes vs. Aldana' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

The Octagon returns to Canada for tonight’s UFC 289 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

Daniel Pineda
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Daniel Pineda disappointed he lost to Alex Caceres but "happy" he didn't go down from the body shots

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2023

Daniel Pineda had a chance to enter the featherweight rankings last weekend.

Dana White
Kamaru Usman

Dana White calls 'bulls**t' on rumored Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Zain Bando - June 10, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) won’t be challenging Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in his next fight, regardless of weight class, according to Dana White.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira challenges Beneil Dariush to test his grappling against him at UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush hails Charles Oliveira as the "second-best lightweight of all time" ahead of UFC 289

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023

Beneil Dariush has nothing but praise for Charles Oliveira.

Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards "just crossed a line" in altercation at UFC London: “I don’t have nothing personal”

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards “just crossed a line” in their previous altercation at UFC London.

Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush reveals he asked to fight Arman Tsarykuan after Charles Oliveira pulled out of UFC 288 fight

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023

Beneil Dariush wanted to remain on the UFC 288 card and had an opponent in mind.

Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of money fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “Cheddar makes it better”

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of a money fight with Khamzat Chimaev.