Henry Cejudo could see the UFC skipping Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight: “He’s not a big name”
Henry Cejudo has explained why he can picture the UFC skipping over Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight.
Right now, the expectation is that Conor McGregor will battle Michael Chandler in his return to the Octagon. It would follow the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, which features McGregor and Chandler as head coaches for the two teams.
Unfortunately, with Conor having yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, there are question marks surrounding the timeline for his comeback.
In the eyes of some, there are even questions about whether or not Chandler will be his opponent. It makes all the sense in the world for the former title challenger to take on the Irishman, and yet, it isn’t a guarantee.
In a recent interview, Henry Cejudo explained why he has his doubts.
“I could see them skipping Chandler,” Cejudo said. “I could see Conor just saying, ‘Hey, I’m gonna want this guy.’ Chandler’s entertaining, but he’s not a big name. There’s no UFC belt around him. He’s not a legend in the UFC. He’s an entertainer of the UFC, but he hasn’t got there yet.”
Cejudo questions McGregor vs Chandler
“I feel like Chandler, if he had the right tactics, he could potentially beat anybody in the world because he has power and he has wrestling, but I don’t think he’s really kind of put those two things together that’s really helped him to become a little more well-rounded in the tactical sense.”
via MMA Junkie
One way or the other, it’d be pretty surprising if we don’t see Chandler or McGregor fight this year.
Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Is it frustrating to see that this bout hasn’t been made yet? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
