Charles Oliveira’s coach predicts KO win over Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch

Charles Oliveira’s team certainly isn’t lacking confidence.

Charles Oliveira pulled off a scintillating first-round TKO finish over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 earlier this month. This was a pivotal bout in the lightweight division. The quick finish for “do Bronx” may have earned him a rematch against Islam Makhachev. Back in October 2022, Makhachev took the previously vacant UFC Lightweight Championship via second-round submission over Oliveira.

Recently, Oliveira’s head coach and manager Diego Lima spoke to MMAFighting.com. During the interview, Lima said he can see Charles Oliveira shutting the lights off Islam Makhachev in a rematch.

“It’s a knockout,” Lima said. “It’s funny that people say, ‘But Charles has the most submissions [in UFC history],’ but the fight starts on the feet and we have a lot planned for the striking — and it continues when we go to the ground. Chandler went down and Charles got the TKO. Charles could have gone for the mount and a submission. Charles is very strong. He’s attacking so well. That’s why I really believe in a knockout — but when they go down, then we have a submission.”

Lima also said it isn’t looking like Conor McGregor is interested in fighting Michael Chandler anymore. The Chute Boxe coach said he wouldn’t rule out Oliveira vs. McGregor to determine a lightweight title contender. Lima also said he feels Charles Oliveira deserves to have a rematch with Islam Makhachev in Brazil. Oliveira went to Abu Dhabi when he first took on Makhachev for UFC gold.

The renowned MMA coach also shared his belief that Charles Oliveira wasn’t himself the night he fought Islam Makhachev. He said Oliveira couldn’t follow the original strategy and wants to see a rematch with his fighter at 100 percent.