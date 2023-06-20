Charles Oliveira’s coach predicts KO win over Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch

By Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

Charles Oliveira’s team certainly isn’t lacking confidence.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira pulled off a scintillating first-round TKO finish over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 earlier this month. This was a pivotal bout in the lightweight division. The quick finish for “do Bronx” may have earned him a rematch against Islam Makhachev. Back in October 2022, Makhachev took the previously vacant UFC Lightweight Championship via second-round submission over Oliveira.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV DOWNPLAYS CHARLES OLIVEIRA’S CHANCES IN REMATCH: “I DON’T THINK HE CAN DO ANYTHING”

Recently, Oliveira’s head coach and manager Diego Lima spoke to MMAFighting.com. During the interview, Lima said he can see Charles Oliveira shutting the lights off Islam Makhachev in a rematch.

“It’s a knockout,” Lima said. “It’s funny that people say, ‘But Charles has the most submissions [in UFC history],’ but the fight starts on the feet and we have a lot planned for the striking — and it continues when we go to the ground. Chandler went down and Charles got the TKO. Charles could have gone for the mount and a submission. Charles is very strong. He’s attacking so well. That’s why I really believe in a knockout — but when they go down, then we have a submission.”

Lima also said it isn’t looking like Conor McGregor is interested in fighting Michael Chandler anymore. The Chute Boxe coach said he wouldn’t rule out Oliveira vs. McGregor to determine a lightweight title contender. Lima also said he feels Charles Oliveira deserves to have a rematch with Islam Makhachev in Brazil. Oliveira went to Abu Dhabi when he first took on Makhachev for UFC gold.

The renowned MMA coach also shared his belief that Charles Oliveira wasn’t himself the night he fought Islam Makhachev. He said Oliveira couldn’t follow the original strategy and wants to see a rematch with his fighter at 100 percent.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127, UFC Jacksonville

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127 with Shane Burgos, Randy Brown, and Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023
Amanda Nunes
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Amanda Nunes joined two other fighters by retiring at the perfect time

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes retired from mixed martial arts at the perfect time.

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

Islam Makhachev describes previous training sessions with UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “He has crazy strength”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Islam Makhachev has explained what it felt like to train with Sergei Pavlovich as he continues his rise in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

WUFC? Sean O’Malley thinks a UFC segregation would be interesting: “Would it last?”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley has proposed testing the waters by separating the men’s and women’s fights in the UFC.

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

What's next for Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 75?

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, top-five middleweights collided as Marvin Vettori took on Jared Cannonier.

Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera UFC 292

Henry Cejudo set to return at UFC 292 in Boston against Marlon Vera

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023
Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori releases statement following decision loss to Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Marvin Vettori has released a statement following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals UFC rejected an offer to return in the summer: "Everything turned upside down"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will have to wait until the promotion’s trip to Abu Dhabi to fight.

Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen responds to "haters" telling him Umar Nurmagomedov is going to smash him: "I'm a beast"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has explained why he decided to fight Umar Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev downplays Charles Oliveira's chances in rematch: "I don't think he can do anything"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still doesn’t believe Charles Oliveira has a shot against him.