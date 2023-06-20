Ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan explains callout of Michael Chandler: “It makes sense”

Arman Tsarukyan On Calling Out Michael Chandler

During an interview with “The Schmo,” Arman Tsarukyan revealed why Michael Chandler would be his next dance partner in a perfect world (h/t MMAFighting).

“That fight, it makes sense,” Tsarukyan told The Schmo. “That fight give me a lot of opportunity. Michael Chandler, he’s a star in our division. He has a lot of experience and I need his name on my list. I wanna beat him, I wanna knock him out and show who is the new generation.”

If a fight with Chandler isn’t on the table, then Tsarukyan wants to ensure that he fights someone who will get him closer to a UFC title shot.

“Definitely it’s gonna be someone from top 5,” Tsarukyan said of his next fight. “They can’t give me someone from like top 15 or unranked because I deserve [after] I finished this guy and I am here. They gotta give me someone from the top and I want to get the title shot.

“I feel so confident because when I spar with fighters, I feel so much better than them. I just feel like I can beat everybody and I know if they’re gonna give me someone from top 5, I’m gonna show my performance and my shape.”