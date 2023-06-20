Ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan explains callout of Michael Chandler: “It makes sense”

By Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

Top-ten-ranked UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has been calling for a clash with Michael Chandler and he’s explaining why.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results

The Armenian-Russian has found himself at the number eight spot on the official UFC 155-pound rankings. He’s fresh off a third-round TKO victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75. It’s the second straight win for Arman Tsarukyan. After the fight, Tsarukyan blasted Michael Chandler for thinking a lucrative fight with Conor McGregor will actually come to fruition.

This isn’t the first time Arman Tsarukyan has demanded a clash with Michael Chandler. He’s actually been calling out the former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion for several months.

Arman Tsarukyan On Calling Out Michael Chandler

During an interview with “The Schmo,” Arman Tsarukyan revealed why Michael Chandler would be his next dance partner in a perfect world (h/t MMAFighting).

“That fight, it makes sense,” Tsarukyan told The Schmo. “That fight give me a lot of opportunity. Michael Chandler, he’s a star in our division. He has a lot of experience and I need his name on my list. I wanna beat him, I wanna knock him out and show who is the new generation.”

If a fight with Chandler isn’t on the table, then Tsarukyan wants to ensure that he fights someone who will get him closer to a UFC title shot.

“Definitely it’s gonna be someone from top 5,” Tsarukyan said of his next fight. “They can’t give me someone from like top 15 or unranked because I deserve [after] I finished this guy and I am here. They gotta give me someone from the top and I want to get the title shot.

“I feel so confident because when I spar with fighters, I feel so much better than them. I just feel like I can beat everybody and I know if they’re gonna give me someone from top 5, I’m gonna show my performance and my shape.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Michael Chandler UFC

